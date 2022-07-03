After losing trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard being re-investigated in old smuggling case

Credit: File Photo

After losing the defamation trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard is facing another legal trouble as she is being re-investigated in a case related to smuggling her dogs, Pistol and Boo, in Australia.

According to the report of ET Online, a representative from the Australian Department of Agriculture, Water, and the Environment said that the department is investigating ‘allegations of perjury by Ms. Heard during court proceedings for the 2015 illegal importation of (her) two dogs into Australia.’ He also revealed that it is an ongoing case.

For the unversed, in 2015, Amber Heard brought her two dogs, Pistol and Boo, to Australia without telling them. She was then married to Johnny Depp. She was charged with illegally importing her animals, the case was closed after she pled guilty to falsifying travel documents in April 2016.

As per Entertainment Tonight report, the spokesperson from the department claimed that it’s is still ongoing, the actress is being investigated or re-investigated in the case.

Meanwhile, the actress opened up on the trolls who targeted Amber on social media and in the real world.

During an interview with NBS’S Savannah Guthrie, the 36-year-old actress said, “Every single day, I passed three, four, sometimes six blocks, city blocks lined with people holding signs saying, ‘Burn the witch’, ‘Death to Amber’.”

“After three and a half weeks, I took the stand, and saw just a courtroom packed full of Captain Jack Sparrow fans who were vocal, energized…. This was the most humiliating and horrible thing I’ve ever been through. I have never felt more removed from my own humanity. I felt less than human,” she stated.

Amber believes, “the vast majority of this trial was played out on social media. I think that this trial is an example of that gone haywire, gone amok. The jury’s not immune to that. She added, “even the most well-intentioned juror, it would have been impossible to avoid this.”