After leak, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' makers drop trailer officially, showcase Peter Parker grappling with unmasked life

After the shocking leak of the trailer of one of the most-awaited films this year 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' leaked online on Sunday, the makers have officially dropped the movie trailer where for the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighbourhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a superhero.

On Tuesday (local time), Tom Holland took to his Instagram handle to share the movie trailer and wrote alongside it, "Spider-Man - No Way Home You've waited long enough... I told you, you weren't ready (sic). He followed it up with a smirking face emoji to show his displeasure about the trailer leak ahead of its official release.

In the trailer, when he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man.

Tom Holland and Zendaya starrer 'Spiderman: No Way Home', will also have appearances from Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May.

This is the third consecutive Spider-man film directed by Jon Watts and will have a theatrical release on December 17.

Watch the official trailer here:

Meanwhile, hours after the leak of the trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Hollywood actor Tom Holland penned a cryptic post on Instagram Story. "You ain`t reddy," he wrote.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Sunday, some social media accounts shared what appeared to be the trailer of the upcoming superhero instalment. However, tweets that shared the video of the alleged trailer were taken down and slapped with a copyright statement.

"The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner," the message read.

MCU’s 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' brings back Tom Holland as Peter Parker and villains from previous films such Jamie Foxx's Electro and Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus will also reprise their roles. While Electro was the woman opposite Andrew Garfield, Doctor Octopus had appeared opposite in Tobey Maguire’s 'Spiderman'.