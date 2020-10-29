After Kim Kardashian drew criticism for birthday party, sister Khloe reveals she tested positive for COVID-19 earlier

Fashion mogul Khloe Kardashian in a sneak peek video of the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, revealed that she had tested positive for coronavirus.

According to Fox News, the reality star and her mother Kris Jenner were seen talking about the steps to deal with the novel illness. Besides that, Khloe's supermodel sister Kim Kardashian was also talking about being "anxious" about Khloe's test results, before she herself confirming her coronavirus diagnosis in a selfie-style video.

"Just found out that I do have corona. I have been in my room. It`s [going to] be fine, but it was really bad for a couple of days," Fox News quoted Khloe as saying.

The sneak peek video sees Khloe describing her symptoms. "I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache. I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough," she said.

Kardashian said her symptoms included coughing, shaking, vomiting, headaches along with cold and hot flashes. She said she had a burning sensation while coughing.

The video clip was released a day after her sister, Kim Kardashian West drew hefty criticism for celebrating her lavish 40th birthday vacation with a large group on a private island during the pandemic. She posted a few group photos on social media of herself with family and friends, who were all unmasked.

Kardashian West said in the post that "after 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island."