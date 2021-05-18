After hospitalisation reports, singer Nick Jonas opens up on his injury

Nick divulged the nature of his injuries from the accident- a ‘cracked rib’ along with ‘a few other bumps and bruises’.

While shooting for a new episode of ‘The Voice’, on which he appears as a coach, Nick said that he took a “spill on a bike”.

“I’m feeling okay. I’ve been better, but I’m doing alright,” Nick said, according to E! Online.

Nick also divulged the nature of his injuries from the bike accident- a ‘cracked rib’ along with ‘a few other bumps and bruises’. “I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I’m not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am,”

At the start of the episode when the show’s host, Carson Daly asked Nick how was he feeling to which the ‘sucker’ singer replied, “I'm feeling OK. I've been better, but I'm doing all right. I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. But, please don't make me laugh as much, because it kind of hurts to laugh," the coach noted.

The ‘Jumanji’ actor, however, didn’t provide any other details about the incident or his new show. Meanwhile, Nick even posted a selfie video from the sets of The Voice. “Great performances tonight on @NBCTheVoice! Tune in! #TeamNick #TheVoice,” he wrote, sharing the video on Instagram.

This is not the first time that Nick was injured on the sets of a show. In 2018, the singer-songwriter injured his hand during a post-show workout in Mexico. Currently, the ‘Sucker’ singer is in Los Angeles while his wife, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in London. The actress has been there since the end of 2020 for several projects.