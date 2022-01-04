After Emma Watson photo goof-up, 'Harry Potter' actor Oliver Phelps points out another mistake in reunion episode

Yet another goof-up in the 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' special has come to the fore. Actor Oliver Phelps, who essayed the role of George Weasley in the Harry Potter franchise, recently pointed out that the reunion special episode got the names of his and his twin brother James Phelps wrong. James played the role of Fred Weasley in the franchise.

Oliver shared a screenshot from the reunion episode with his name written next to James Phelps' and vice-versa. Alongside the picture, Olive jokingly wrote, "I guess after all those pranks over the years somebody decided to get their revenge. It was fantastic to be part of the HP reunion. Hope you all enjoyed it. #ReturnToHogwarts."

Soon after Olive pointed out to the goof-up, although in a funny and not-so-offended way, actor Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, funnily replied, "It was my doing #weaslebee #returntohogwarts." Tom also used the snake greater than lion emojis to point out that the Slytherin house, which he was part of in Hogwarts, will always be greater than Gryffindor, to which the Weasleys belonged.

Not just Tom, other Harry Potter stars in Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom and Afshan Azad, who essayed the role of Padma Patil reacted to Oliver's post. Matthew commented, "This is legit hilarious. Dude. Wtf? Haha," while Afshan dropped a series of laughing emojis.

Check out the post here:

This is not the only goof-up that the makers of 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts' special made. Earlier, one eagle-eyed fan noticed a moment in the special that saw the 31-year-old Emma Watson's childhood photo replaced with that of another Emma, 'American Horror Story' actor Emma Roberts.

Recently, producers confirmed that there was a small mistake in the editing of the 'Harry Potter' special in a segment in which pictures of the cast before they were made famous by the first film in 2001 were shown.

Instead of using a photo of Watson as a child, they admitted to accidentally using an image of Roberts wearing Minnie Mouse ears while eating breakfast. "Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version is up now," read a statement from the producers provided to Fox News.

Fortunately, besides the photo mistake, there was no shortage of former 'Harry Potter' stars who were in attendance to discuss the film, its legacy and what it has been like for them since the eighth and final installment concluded in 2011.

Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman and filmmakers Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuaron, Mike Newell and David Yates were all on hand to discuss the film franchise, based on the novels by author J.K. Rowling.