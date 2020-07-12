After Courteney Cox's daughter, Jennifer Aniston to be godmother of Katy Perry-Orlando Bloom's soon-to-be-born baby girl

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are all set to embrace parenthood soon. The couple will be welcoming a baby girl in the coming weeks and they are very much excited about the new phase of their life. Now, even before the baby came into this world Katy and Orlando have decided upon the godmother of their daughter. And it's none other than Friends star Jennifer Aniston, who will be embracing this new title in her life for the second time.

As per IANS, a source told an international tabloid, "(Jennifer) is pretty chuffed about it as well and cried when they asked her." The source claimed that Perry and Bloom placed the 51-year-old actress at the top of their list of potential godparents and 'wept when they asked her' to take on the role.

The source also shared, "Katy and Jen are very close. During the lockdown, they went for socially-distanced walks, and spent lots of time catching up." She also provided the singer with a lot of mental support during pregnancy.

Like mentioned earlier, Jennifer is already a godmother to her Friends co-star and best friend Courteney Cox's daughter Coco Arquette.

Recently Katy had opened up about the depression phase of her life when she had briefly broken up with Orlando a couple of years back. The 'Roar' singer had said, "My career was on this trajectory when it was going up, up and up and then I had the smallest shift, not that huge from an outside perspective. But for me it was seismic. I had given so much out, and it literally broke me in half. I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby daddy-to-be."