Adam Levine breaks silence on cheating allegations amid wife's pregnancy, says 'I crossed the line'

Adam Levine with his wife Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine has broken his silence over the cheating allegations made against him by an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh. This controversy is getting more public attention since his wife and former Victoria's Secret model Behati Prinsloo is pregnant with their third child.

Adam took to his Instagram Stories and issued a statement in which he denied having an affair, but admitted that he 'crossed the line'. His statement reads, "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air. I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner."

He continued, "I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period in my life. In certain instances it became inappropriate; I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world."

"To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it. And we will get through it together", the singer concluded his statement.



READ | Sylvester Stallone's photo with estranged wife Jennifer Flavin amid divorce sparks reconciliation rumours

Earlier, an Instagram model named Sumner Stroh had uploaded a TikTok video in which she said, "I was having an affair with a man who's married to Victoria's Secret model. At the time I was young, I was naive. And I mean, quite frankly, I feel exploited. I wasn't in the scene like I am now. So I was definitely very easily manipulated."

"Maroon 5 is practically elevator music at this point. So, I'm sure you know who Adam Levine is. Adam and I were seeing each other for about a year, after I stopped talking to him over a period of months, this is how he came back into my life," she continued before showing an alleged DM that she received from Levine in which he asked if it's okay with her if he names his unborn baby after her.

For the unversed, Adam and Behati have been married since July 19, 2014, after dating for two years. They welcomed their first child, Dusty Rose, on September 21, 2016, and their second child, another daughter named Gio Grace, was born on February 15, 2018.