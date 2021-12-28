Actor Lee Jung-jae drops charming selfie with BTS's V



Famous Korean actor Lee Jung-jae recently met one of the BTS group members V and took a selfie with him. In the photo, the two can be seen smiling. The photo is not going viral on social media.

On Sunday, Lee Jung-JAE took to Instagram and posted a selfie with BTS member V. As soon as this picture was uploaded, their fans went crazy. One of them wrote, “First omggg whatttt,” while another mentioned, “OMGGG TAE IN SQUID GAME 2?!! YES PLS.”

Take a look:

Lee Jung-jae is currently gaining high attention from global fans for the Netflix series ‘Squid Game.’ He has been also nominated for the ‘Best Actor of the TV Drama Series’ category at the U.S. Golden Glove Awards to be held on January 9 (local time). Recently, BTS held the in-person concert ‘BTS Permission to Dance on Stage’ at SoFi Stadium in LA.

Meanwhile, V aka Kim Taehyung, who became the fastest artist/individual to gain 1 million and 10 million followers on Instagram, recently created Guinness World Record for the same.

For the unversed, BTS is a seven-member K-pop group and is one of the biggest music sensations in history. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth. (With inputs from ANI)