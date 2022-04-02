Academy accepts Will Smith's resignation, disciplinary proceedings against actor to continue

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has responded to actor Will Smith's resignation, saying that it has accepted the resignation and will "continue to move forward" with disciplinary proceedings against him.

David Rubin, President of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in a statement, addressed the resignation and ongoing controversy."We have received and accepted Mr Will Smith's immediate resignation from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences," said Rubin in a statement sent to People magazine. Rubin added, "We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy's Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18."

The statement came in response to Smith announcing his resignation after he slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday. "I have directly responded to the Academy`s disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable," the actor said in a statement.

He added, "The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home. I betrayed the trust of the Academy." The actor further said, "I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken. I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film. So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate."

Smith, who won his first Oscar this year for 'King Richard', concluded, "Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason."

The conflict arose after Rock, who was presenting the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, seized the moment to crack a few jokes, including one about Smith`s wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. He compared the 50-year-old actor's appearance to that of Demi Moore`s look in `G.I. Jane`. Jada, who recently opened up about living with alopecia areata, was visibly upset, rolling her eyes from her seat.

Seconds later, Smith walked onstage and approached Rock, smacking him in front of the audience. The 53-year-old actor also shouted to a stunned Rock, "Keep my wife`s name out of your f---ing mouth."Smith then remained seated with his wife at his table for the rest of the event. Rock has so far declined to press charges.

When Smith won Best Actor later in the ceremony, he apologised to the Academy and his fellow nominees but didn't mention Rock by name. In his tearful speech, he spoke about acting out of love and protection, saying, "Love makes you do crazy things."The 'King Richard' actor went on to publicly apologise to Rock on social media the following day.