A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms teaser: First look of Game of Thrones prequel introduces Dunk and Egg

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is the third TV series in the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise after Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon.

The first look of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the second Games of Thrones prequel after House of the Dragon, was unveiled on Sunday, August 4, in America and in the early morning on Monday, August 5, in India. The seven-second clip has Peter Claffey introducing himself as Ser Duncan the Tall and shows the first glimpse of his loyal suiqre, Aegon 'Egg' Targaryen, played by Dexter Sol Ansell.

The first season of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will consists of six episodes and premiere in 2025. The exact release date hasn't been revealed yet. The show will be based on George RR Martin's three novellas The Hedge Knight, The Sworn Sword, and The Mystery Knight, which are collectively known as Tales of Dunk and Egg.

Apart from Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms also featutres Finn Bennett as Aerion Targaryen, Bertie Carvel as Baelor Targaryen, Tanzyn Crawford as Tanselle, Daniel Ings as Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen. The HBO show is the third TV series in the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise.

The official synopsis of the upcoming fantasy series reads, "A century before the events of Game of Thrones, two unlikely heroes wandered Westeros...a young, naïve but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

Apart from A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, HBO Max or simply Max also unveiled the first look of several other highly anticipated original shows, including The Last of Us Season 2 and The White Lotus Season 3.

