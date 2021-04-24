93rd Academy Awards: Oscar 2021 line-up is packed with firsts, know more

It's a year of multiple firsts at this year's Oscars, the 93rd Academy Awards ceremony for the highest achievement in film. Following is a list of major milestones this year. The winners will be announced at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Chloe Zhao - First Asian woman and first woman of colour to be nominated for best director (Nomadland).

Emerald Fennell - First woman to be nominated best director for her feature film debut (Promising Young Woman).

Directors - This is the first time two women have been nominated for directing in the same year.

Women received a record 76 nominations across all categories.

Riz Ahmed - First Muslim to be nominated best actor (Sound of Metal).

[Mahershala Ali was the first Muslim actor to win for his supporting roles in Moonlight (2016) and Green Book (2018)].

Chadwick Boseman - First Oscar nomination for Boseman, who died of cancer in August 2020, before the release of his final film (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom).

Judas And The Black Messiah - First best picture nominee made by an all-Black production team.

Youn Yuh-jung - First South Korean actor or actress to land an Oscar nomination (Minari).

Steven Yeun - First Asian American to receive the best actor nomination (Minari).

Viola Davis - Her fourth acting nomination makes Davis the most nominated Black actress in Oscar history. (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom) She has won once.

Anthony Hopkins - At age 83, Hopkins is the oldest best actor nominee ever.

Tunisia - First nomination for the North African country (The Man Who Sold His Skin).

Romania - First nomination for Romania (Collective), which is competing in both the international film field and best documentary categories.

Maria Bakalova - First Bulgarian actress to be Oscar-nominated (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm).

Diversity - A record nine of the 20 acting nominees are people of colour: Andra Day, Chadwick Boseman, Leslie Odom Jr., LaKeith Stanfield, Riz Ahmed, Daniel Kaluuya, Viola Davis, Steven Yeun, Youn Yuh-Jung.

Academy Awards Ceremony - Will be held on April 25 at Union Station in downtown Los Angeles for the first time, as well as at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.