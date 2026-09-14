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78th Emmy Awards 2026: When and where to watch ceremony in India; The Pitt, Hacks lead nominations list

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78th Emmy Awards 2026: When and where to watch ceremony in India; The Pitt, Hacks lead nominations list

The Emmy Awards 2026 are set to take place at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California on September 14. As per India, the ceremony will start at 5:30 am on September 15 and can be streamed live on JioHotstar. Mariska Hargitay will host the ceremony.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 14, 2026, 10:40 PM IST

78th Emmy Awards 2026: When and where to watch ceremony in India; The Pitt, Hacks lead nominations list
78th Emmy Awards 2026 India timings
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The 78th Primetime Emmy Awards will celebrate the best shows and performances in American TV shows, that were broadcast from June 1, 2025 to May 31, 2026. The nominatons were announced on July 8, and the awards will be presented in 19 different categories across drama, comedy, and limited or anthology series. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Mariska Hargitay will host the ceremony. The 78th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for the artistic and technical categories were presented on September 5 and 6.

When and where to watch Emmys 2026 in India?

The Emmy Awards 2026 are set to take place at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California on September 14. As per India, the ceremony will start at 5:30 am on September 15 and can be streamed live on JioHotstar. The streaming platform shared the video announcement on its social media handles last week with the caption, "A winner’s invitation to television’s biggest night! Catch the Emmys LIVE on 15th September on JioHotstar. Red Carpet: 4:30 AM | Main Awards: 5:30 AM."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by JioHotstar (@jiohotstar)

The Pitt, Hacks, and Widow's Bay are the most nominated shows

Excluding the nominations for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the most nominated series is HBO's The Pitt with 12 nominations. HBO's Hacks and Apple TV's Widow's Bay are the next on the list with 7 nominations each. Apple TV's Pluribus and ABC's Abbott Elementary have received 6 nominations.

Presenters for the 78th Emmy Awards 2026

The 78th Emmys will also feature famous names as presenters including Zendaya, Matthew McConaughey, Shailene Woodley, Jon Hamm, John Mulaney, Paul Anthony Kelly, Sofía Vergara, Jamie Lee Curtis, Amy Poehler, Florence Pugh, Thaddeus LaGrone, Emma D'Arcy, Woody Harrelson, and Hassie Harrison among others.

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