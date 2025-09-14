Add DNA as a Preferred Source
77th Emmy Awards 2025: When and where to watch ceremony in India; Severance, Adolescence lead nominations list

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will start streaming from 6:30 AM on September 15 on JioHotstar. Here are the details about the show's host, presenters, and the most nominated shows.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 14, 2025, 11:06 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will celebrate the best shows and performances in American TV shows, that were broadcast from June 1, 2024 to May 31, 2025. The nominatons were announced on July 15, 2025, and now, the awards will be presented in 26 different categories across drama, comedy, and limited or anthology series. Comedian Nate Bargatze will host the awards ceremony. The 77th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for the artistic and technical categories were presented on September 6 and September 7.

When and where to watch Emmys 2025 in India?

The Emmy Awards 2025 are set to take place at the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, California on September 14. As per the India, the ceremony will start at 6:30 am on September 15 and can be streamed live on JioHotstar. The streaming platform shared the announcement on its social media handles earlier this week with the official poster of the ceremony and the caption, "In just 3 days, the grand watch party begins...when the world gathers to witness cinema’s finest honored! Are you joining us at the Emmys? Catch the 77th Emmy Awards LIVE on 15th September at 6:30 AM IST, only on JioHotstar."

Severance, Adolescence, and The White Lotus are the most nominated shows

Excluding the nominations for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, the most nominated series is Apple TV+'s Severance and HBO's The White Lotus with 10 nominations. The limited series Adolescence on Netflix occupies the next spot in this list with 8 nominations. Apple TV's The Studio and HBO's The Penguin and The Pitt have been nominated in 7 categories.

Presenters for the 77th Emmy Awards 2025

The awards ceremony will also feature famous names as presenters including Elizabeth Banks, Sterling K. Brown, Stephen Colbert, Jenna Ortega, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Sydney Sweeney, Sofia Vergara, Sarah Paulson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Alan Cumming, Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Christopher Meloni, and Leanne Morgan among others.

