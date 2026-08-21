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7 Dogs movie review: Adil & Bilal transport Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt in Fast and Furious meets Bond fantasy, packed with strong action, but questionable logic

7 Dogs review: Adil & Bilal transport Salman, Sanjay in Fast and Furious fantasy

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7 Dogs movie review: Adil & Bilal transport Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt in Fast and Furious meets Bond fantasy, packed with strong action, but questionable logic

7 Dogs is an impressive action-thriller, packed with eye-popping action spectacles, a gripping screenplay, and believable performances by a talented ensemble cast, and, of course, the memorable extended cameos of Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 21, 2026, 01:14 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

7 Dogs movie review: Adil & Bilal transport Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt in Fast and Furious meets Bond fantasy, packed with strong action, but questionable logic
Poster of 7 Dogs (Image source: IMDb)
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Director: Adil & Bilal

Starring: Ahmed Ezz, Karim Abdel Aziz, Monica Bellucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Salman Khan, nd Sanjay Dutt

Runtime: 2 hr 5 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas

Rating: 3 stars

7 Dogs synopsis

Interpol officer Khalid Al-Azzazi (Ahmed Ezz) teams up with captured syndicate member Ghali Abu Dawood (Karim Abdel Aziz) to stop the circulation of a lethal new drug called Pink Lady, flooding the Middle East. Pulled back from his personal life and upcoming wedding, Khalid is forced into an uneasy partnership with Ghali to expose the hidden leaders of the network, which leads to a high-octane, globe-trotting clash with international figures and syndicate bosses.

First impression of 7 Dogs

Ever since I saw the trailer for 7 Dogs, the action junkie in me has been hyped and excited. Seeing Salman and Sanjay Dutt in an international action feature is something I've always aspired to. However, I walked into the cinema with little expectation, and boy, by the time the climax sequence ended, I had my jaw wide open. 7 Dogs is surely low on logic, but impressively high on action, giving a hell of a time and keeping the scale and narrative ahead of the talented ensemble cast. 

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