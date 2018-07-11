7 amazing automobiles every movie fanatic wants to own

The Ultimate Dream Mean Machine!

Have you ever wished for a car that could give a lot more than just mileage? If yes then don’t just wish for extra leg room; that’s too ordinary! Give wings to your imagination, wish for a car that could fly or transport you into a different time zone. Movies have given us way too many options to long for. From David Hasselhoff's stylish car to Transformers that save your life, here are a few cars that adored by fans more than petrolheads.

1. KITT from Knight Rider

Suave David Hasselhoff in his KITT (Knight Industries Two Thousand) launched a thousand dreams. The 1982 Pontiac Trans Am was the one companion you always wanted be it for solving crimes or hitting the road on your own. Ancestor of Iron Man's Jarvis, anyone?

2. DeLorean Time Machine from Back to the Future

This car belongs to the cine-verse of the film Back to the Future and is a unique time travel mobile. You wouldn’t just drive to your destination but into a completely different time zone. This car would be a blessing for all the late night owls as they would never need to wake up early for work. So even if one you are getting late then just relax, start the engine and you’d make it to the office in time or even before.

3. Flying Ford Anglia from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

This car can fly! I don’t think we need to say anything else but well here you go drool all over; Flying Ford Anglia is a bag packer’s dream car…only if you don’t go to the Forbidden Forest! It’s not a fancy-looking car but it has its own rusty – vintage look. If you are someone who hates traffic and loves to travel then Ron Weasley’s Flying Ford Anglia is the one for you.

4. Mr. Incredible’s Mobile in Incredibles 2

Ever wished to live a life of a super hero? Well Mr. Incredible’s mobile is probably the best way to get close to this dream. It is super active, quick, has brilliant acceleration and brakes. It literally saved the day for Parr family in Incredibles 2 when they could no longer rely upon the under-influence Frozone. You could rally around the town in this car and receive a million salutes. But make sure that you stop at signal and let the old lady pass; well that’s what super heroes do!

5. Batmobile from The Dark Knight

There had been different versions of the sweet ride of the Caped Crusader. Lincoln Futura Batmobile from 1955 is one of them. But when Christopher Nolan took reigns of the franchise, he did not just change the story, he also changed and challenged how the Batmobile should look and function. We got the first glimpse of the supercar in Batman Begins, but it was in The Dark Knight that we witnessed the full potential when the night vigilante burst out of it on Batpod.





6. Lightning McQueen Cars 3

Lightning is made for speed and has just one thing on his mind – Victory! The best at what he does, strong, dedicated and disciplined Lightning McQueen lives to achieve his dream of being the ultimate race champion. If you like the taste of Victory and always want to be the first one at the finish then he's the perfect match for you. If you ever wish to take part in F1 series then bet your money on Lightning McQueen, it will surely get you the cup!

7. Bumblebee from Transformers

Bumblebee is an Autobot from the universe of Transformers which can turn into a car. So this car can walk, talk, protect you from the enemies and be your best friend. It offers speed, world class steering and super smooth engine. You just have to hop in and let this mighty Bumblebee lead you home!