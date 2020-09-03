'50 is the new 30' for Padma Lakshmi as she slays the bikini look

Author and television host Padma Lakshmi turned 50 this year on September 1. The Indian-origin Top Chef host took to her Instagram page and shared a few photos donning a bikini. She called '50 as the new 30' while flaunting her fit bod while posing in a purple bikini. She completed her look in shades and tied her hair in a top bun while basking in the sun. Padma shared the photo with a kickass caption which was lauded by the netizens.

She wrote, "Thank you for all of your sweet birthday wishes. Here's to the next 50 #photoshopfreezone".

Padma penned her birthday thoughts while sharing two more photos wearing a bikini. She captioned it stating -

Birthday thoughts...

This year has been a mix of misery and elation.

The whole world was swallowed up by the plague In March. We were lucky, but so many weren’t, and I felt an impending doom, creeping anxiety I could not shake.

Then another Black life was taken and it was good that we all rose up- but so painful too. So painful that some of our fellow Americans could not even bring themselves to say that Black lives matter, some who hold our highest offices.

But personally, at home things were peaceful. We made a cocoon for our family. We lived for the first time all under one roof. We became closer.

And professionally, I finally got to show the world what I would do if I got to build a show from scratch. 'Taste the Nation' was well received beyond my wildest dreams, 100% even on rotten tomatoes!

But the best of all was hearing how all of you felt when you watched it, reading how families watched together.

The episode with my mother and little hands felt like a tribute to all my mother and millions of other immigrant parents had sacrificed.

I cannot ask for anything more. I am truly blessed: a loving and attentive partner, a child that continues to be a miracle every day and work that I am proud of and fully engaged by with people I love.

I am today very lucky. But I am also a product of the toil and troubles my younger self endured. And I thank that version of me.

Thank you all so much for joining me on this trip. I have loved sharing it with all of you every day (even the Trump supporters or those that disagree with me) #thisis50 #virgoseason"

Padma is currently hosting a show titled Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi.