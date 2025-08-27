Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HOLLYWOOD

5 Hollywood films inspired by true stories that will leave you spellbound

From daring con artists and undercover missions to mafia tales, groundbreaking science, and heroic survival; these five Hollywood films prove that the most powerful stories are often the ones rooted in real life.

Latest News

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Aug 27, 2025, 04:39 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

5 Hollywood films inspired by true stories that will leave you spellbound
Catch Me If You Can

Untitled-design-1Directed by Steven Spielberg, this film stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Frank Abagnale Jr., who before his 20th birthday posed as a pilot, doctor, and lawyer while committing massive check fraud. The movie thrillingly portrays his real-life cat-and-mouse chase with an FBI agent.

Argo

Untitled-design-2Ben Affleck’s Oscar-winning thriller is based on the CIA’s 'Canadian Caper' during the 1979 Iran hostage crisis. Six American diplomats were smuggled out of Tehran under the guise of making a sci-fi film, a true story of suspense, deception, and daring rescue.

Goodfellas

Untitled-design-3Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece recounts the real-life story of mobster Henry Hill, tracing his rise and fall in New York’s organised crime world. Adapted from Nicholas Pileggi’s book Wiseguy, it remains one of the most authentic gangster films ever made.

ALSO READ: From Mahavatar Narsimha to HIT 3: 5 best South Indian movies that won hearts in 2025 so far

Oppenheimer

Untitled-design-4Christopher Nolan’s epic biopic follows J. Robert Oppenheimer, the physicist who led the Manhattan Project and developed the first atomic bomb. Based on the biography American Prometheus, the film explores science, politics, and moral dilemmas behind history’s most destructive weapon.

Hotel Rwanda

Untitled-design-5This powerful film tells the true story of Paul Rusesabagina, a hotel manager who sheltered over a thousand Tutsi and Hutu refugees during the 1994 Rwandan genocide. A deeply moving portrayal of courage and humanity in the face of horror.

