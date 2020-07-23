Headlines

#20yearchallenge: Polish model Paulina Porizkova looks stunning in 20 years old bikini bottom

Polish model Paulina Porizkova dons 20-year-old bikini in the stunning picture.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2020, 08:11 AM IST

Polish model Paulina Porizkova recently revisited her 20-year-old bikini bottom as the 55-year-old model tried it on for her fans and looked stunning in it. Paulina is still remembered by her fans for her incredible swimsuit figure in the 1980s and her famous cover of the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition in 1984 and 1985. 

Around 35 years later now, the tiny snakeskin bikini bottom still fits her and it is quite incredible. The model posted a topless picture on Instagram and sent hearts racing.

In the picture, Paulina can be seen posing in the porch of her villa holding on to a tiny bikini bottom. She covered her breasts with her hands as Instagram has guidelines on nudity. In the click, we can see that she still has super tight abs and toned legs. The model also tied her hair in a bun and flashed a wide smile.

She captioned the picture saying, "#wednesdaywearables presents: nothin but 20 year old bikini bottoms. It’s supposed to be tan-thru since I hate bikini lines, but it never worked all that well. I still liked it for the material dries super fast. And I thought it was indestructible until this. Black marks that resemble tar started to appear on my hips and shoulders . Couldn’t figure it out for a while - until today- eureka! It’s the black dye coming off. Time for one of us to retire! #tanthrubikini #timetoretire #betweenjloandbettywhite #wednesdaywearables THANK YOU ALL you LOVELY INSTAFRIENDS FOR THE SUPPORT AND LOVE. Let’s send out little prayers of light to my bff tracy @tracyrapp and my goddaughter @sarah_rapp and Mimi Rochelle." 

