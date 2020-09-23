2020 Billboard Music Awards Nominations: Post Malone tops the list with 16 times in 15 categories

2020 Billboard Music Awards nominations are out. The BMAs this year is set to be held on October 15, 2020, and ahead of that, the organisers announced the much-touted nominations. This year Post Malone has set a record of getting nominated in 15 categories out of 16. He is followed by Lil Nas X with 13 nominations and Billie Eilish with 12. Both are first time nominees. Interestingly, Billie has been tied with Khalid.

Take a look at the full nominations below:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist:Billie EilishJonas BrothersKhalidPost MaloneTaylor Swift

Top New Artist:DaBabyBillie EilishLil Nas XLizzoRoddy Ricch

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan-Voted):Mariah CareyLuke CombsLil Nas XHarry StylesTaylor Swift

Top Male Artist:DaBabyKhalidLil Nas XPost MaloneEd Sheeran

Top Female Artist:Billie EilishAriana GrandeHalseyLizzoTaylor Swift

Top Duo/Group:BTSDan + ShayJonas BrothersMaroon 5Panic! At The Disco

Top Billboard 200 Artist:DrakeBillie EilishKhalidPost MaloneTaylor Swift

Top Hot 100 Artist:DaBabyBillie EilishKhalidLil Nas XPost Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:DaBabyBillie EilishLil Nas XPost MaloneTravis Scott

Top Song Sales Artist:Billie EilishLil Nas XLizzoPost MaloneTaylor Swift

Top Radio Songs Artist:Jonas BrothersKhalidLizzoShawn MendesPost Malone

Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted):BTSBillie EilishEXOGOT7Ariana Grande

Top Touring Artist:Elton JohnMetallicaP!nkThe Rolling StonesEd Sheeran

Top R&B Artist:Chris BrownKhalidLizzoSummer WalkerThe Weeknd

Top R&B Male Artist:Chris BrownKhalidThe Weeknd

Top R&B Female Artist:BeyoncéLizzoSummer Walker

Top R&B Tour:B2KJanet JacksonKhalid

Top Rap Artist:DaBabyJuice WRLDLil Nas XPost MaloneRoddy Ricch

Top Rap Male Artist:DaBabyLil Nas XPost Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:Cardi BCity GirlsMegan Thee Stallion

Top Rap Tour:DrakePost MaloneTravis Scott

Top Country Artist:Kane BrownLuke CombsDan + ShayMaren MorrisThomas Rhett

Top Country Male Artist:Kane BrownLuke CombsThomas Rhett

Top Country Female Artist:Maren MorrisKacey MusgravesCarrie Underwood

Top Country Duo/Group:Dan + ShayFlorida Georgia LineOld Dominion

Top Country Tour:Eric ChurchFlorida Georgia LineGeorge Strait

Top Rock Artist:Imagine DragonsPanic! At The DiscoTame ImpalaTooltwenty-one pilots

Top Rock Tour:Elton JohnMetallicaThe Rolling Stones

Top Latin Artist:Anuel AABad BunnyJ BalvinOzunaRomeo Santos

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:AviciiThe ChainsmokersDJ SnakeIlleniumMarshmello

Top Christian Artist:Lauren DaigleElevation WorshipFor King & CountryHillsong UnitedKanye West

Top Gospel Artist:Kirk FranklinKoryn HawthorneTasha Cobbs LeonardSunday Service ChoirKanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album:Billie Eilish 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?'Ariana Grande 'Thank U, Next'Khalid 'Free Spirit'Post Malone 'Hollywood's Bleeding'Taylor Swift 'Lover'

Top Soundtrack:AladdinDescendants 3Frozen IIK-12 by Melanie MartinezThe Dirt by Mötley Crüe

Top R&B Album:Beyoncé 'Homecoming: The Live Album'Justin Bieber 'Changes'Chris Brown 'Indigo'Khalid 'Free Spirit'Summer Walker 'Over It'

Top Rap Album:DaBaby 'Kirk'Juice WRLD 'Death Race For Love'Post Malone 'Hollywood's Bleeding'Roddy Ricch 'Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial'Young Thug 'So Much Fun'

Top Country Album:Kane Brown 'Experiment'Luke Combs 'What You See Is What You Get'Maren Morris 'Girl'Thomas Rhett 'Center Point Road'Morgan Wallen 'If I Know Me'

Top Rock Album:The Lumineers 'III'Slipknot 'We Are Not Your Kind'Tame Impala 'The Slow Rush'Tool 'Fear Inoculum'Vampire Weekend 'Father of the Bride'

Top Latin Album:J Balvin & Bad Bunny 'Oasis'Farruko 'Gangalee'Maluma '11:11'Romeo Santos 'Utopía'Sech 'Sueños'

Top Dance/Electronic Album:Avicii 'Tim'The Chainsmokers 'World War Joy'Illenium 'Ascend'Marshmello 'Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set'Alan Walker 'Different World'

Top Christian Album:Bethel Music 'Victory: Recorded Live'Casting Crowns 'Only Jesus'Hillsong United 'People'Skillet 'Victorious'Kanye West 'Jesus is King'

Top Gospel AlbumKirk Franklin 'Long Live Love'Donald Lawrence & The Tri-City Singers 'Goshen'William McDowell 'The Cry: A Live Worship Experience'Sunday Service Choir 'Jesus Is Born'Kanye West 'Jesus is King'

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song:Lewis Capaldi 'Someone You Loved'Billie Eilish 'bad guy'Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'Lizzo 'Truth Hurts'Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello 'Señorita'

Top Streaming Song:Chris Brown ft. Drake 'No Guidance'Billie Eilish 'bad guy'Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'Lil Tecca 'Ran$om'Post Malone & Swae Lee 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'

Top Selling Song:Lewis Capaldi 'Someone You Loved'Billie Eilish 'bad guy'Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'Lizzo 'Truth Hurts'Blake Shelton 'God's Country'

Top Radio Song:Lewis Capaldi 'Someone You Loved'Jonas Brothers 'Sucker'Khalid 'Talk'Lizzo 'Truth Hurts'Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber 'I Don't Care'

Top Collaboration (Fan-Voted):Chris Brown ft. Drake 'No Guidance'Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello 'Señorita'Post Malone & Swae Lee 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber 'I Don't Care'

Top R&B Song:Chris Brown ft. Drake 'No Guidance'Doja Cat & Tyga 'Juicy'Khalid 'Talk'Lizzo 'Good As Hell'The Weeknd 'Heartless'

Top Rap Song:Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus 'Old Town Road'Lil Tecca 'Ran$om'Lizzo 'Truth Hurts'Post Malone & Swae Lee 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'Post Malone 'Wow.'

Top Country Song:Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber '10,000 Hours'Maren Morris 'The Bones'Old Dominion 'One Man Band'Blake Shelton 'God's Country'Morgan Wallen 'Whiskey Glasses'

Top Rock Song:Imagine Dragons 'Bad Liar'Machine Gun Kelly x Yungblud x Travis Barker 'I Think I'm Okay'Panic! At The Disco 'Hey Look Ma, I Made It'Twenty One Pilots 'Chlorine'Twenty One Pilots 'The Hype'

Top Latin Song:Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin 'China'Bad Bunny & Tainy 'Callaita'Daddy Yankee ft. Snow 'Con Calma'Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny 'No Me Conoce'Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA 'Otro Trago'

Top Dance/Electronic Song:Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin 'Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)'Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee 'Close To Me'Illenium & Jon Bellion 'Good Things Fall Apart'Kygo x Whitney Houston 'Higher Love'Marshmello ft. Chvrches 'Here With Me'

Top Christian Song:Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser 'Raise A Hallelujah'Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West 'Nobody'Lauren Daigle 'Rescue'For King & Country, 'God Only Knows'Kanye West 'Follow God'

Top Gospel Song:Kirk Franklin 'Love Theory'Kanye West 'Closed on Sunday'Kanye West 'Follow God'Kanye West 'On God'Kanye West 'Selah'