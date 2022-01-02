Million likes in 2 minutes: ‘BTS’ Jungkook's first post of 2022 breaks social media record

'BTS’ members have been setting records, ruling social media. Now K-pop singer Jungkook is in news as his first Instagram post in 2022 has crossed one million likes in just two minutes.

Jungkook of ‘BTS’ band broke the Guinness World Record which was earlier held by Brazil’s Juilette Freire. Juilette’s post had taken three minutes to cross one million likes, whereas Jungkook’s picture took two minutes. Not only this, but he became the fastest Asian whose Instagram post crossed 1M, 2M, 3M, 4M, 5, 6M, and 7M likes. His fans are extremely happy about the same.

He dropped an adorable picture with his dogs in which the singer can be seen lying on the floor.

Earlier, he had shared a selfie in order to welcome the year 2022 on Instagram. Along with the picture, he wrote, “year is ending fast and we are now greeting the new year Thanks to many of you, I was able to spend this year happily w/o hurting my body or mind Thank you so much. You’ve all worked so hard Everyone let’s not get sick but be happy Ah-Fo-Bang-Fo. (according to the translated caption)”

For the unversed, BTS is a seven-member K-pop group and is one of the biggest music sensations in history. The band was discovered in 2010, had released its first album in 2013. Their fans call themselves A.R.M.Y., which stands for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth.