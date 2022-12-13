Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023

6/6

We end our list with the last major release of 2023. Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, and Patrick Wilson starrer Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will take into the depths of the Atlantian city. Aquaman 2 is slated to hit cinemas on December 25.

Other major releases of the year include Creed III, The Expendables 4, Shazam: Fury of Gods, Evil Dead Rise, Indiana Jones 5, Saw X, Insidious: Fear The Dark, and The Marvels.