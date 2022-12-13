Yearender 2022: Fast X, Mission Impossible 7, Aquaman 2, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, upcoming Hollywood movies of 2023

All the filmy buffs assemble, as we are heading towards another blockbuster year. Check out the upcoming Hollywood films of 2023.
As we are just 18 days away from the new year. 2023 is loaded with some of the biggest movies from Hollywood, and we are more than excited to share the line-up with you. Let's take a quick go-through with the upcoming movies from the West.
1. Fast X
The tenth instalment of Fast and Furious will start with the grand finale of a two-decade-old saga. Vin Diesel, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, John Cena, Jason Momoa, Brie Larson, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Michael Rooker, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Cardi B, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Charlize Theron starrer Fast X will release in cinemas on May 19.
2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3
Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be the third and final standalone space adventure of Star Lord (Chris Pratt) and his team of misfits. Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Sylvester Stallone starrer Guardians 3 will release in cinemas on May 5.
3. Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part One
Here comes one of the most awaited films of recent times. Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby starrer Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning is the first film of a two-part-saga. MI7 will release in cinemas on July 14.
4. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
The third instalment of Ant-Man will take MCU to new heights, as it will introduce Jonathan Majors as the next big baddie Kang. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will release in cinemas on February 17.
5. Spider-Man across the Spider-Verse
After setting new standards in computer-animated motion pictures, Spider-Man into the Spider-Verse will have it sequel Spider-Man across the Spider-Verse. The much-awaited film will release in cinemas on June 2.
6. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
We end our list with the last major release of 2023. Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, and Patrick Wilson starrer Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will take into the depths of the Atlantian city. Aquaman 2 is slated to hit cinemas on December 25.
Other major releases of the year include Creed III, The Expendables 4, Shazam: Fury of Gods, Evil Dead Rise, Indiana Jones 5, Saw X, Insidious: Fear The Dark, and The Marvels.