Yearender 2021: Most talked about foreign OTT shows of the year - Squid Game, Loki, Money Heist, Lupin

The streaming platforms provided us with some great foreign content in 2021. From Netflix's most-watched series 'Squid Game' to the critically acclaimed 'Mare of Easttown', these foreign OTT shows ruled the charts this year. These were the shows that generated the maximum buzz and curiousity among their fans and followers throughout the year. Take a look at the most talked about foreign shows in this yearender list. Don't worrry, no spoilers here.