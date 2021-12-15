Yearender 2021: Most talked about foreign OTT shows of the year - Squid Game, Loki, Money Heist, Lupin

Here's a look at some of the most talked about foreign web shows of 2021
The streaming platforms provided us with some great foreign content in 2021. From Netflix's most-watched series 'Squid Game' to the critically acclaimed 'Mare of Easttown', these foreign OTT shows ruled the charts this year. These were the shows that generated the maximum buzz and curiousity among their fans and followers throughout the year. Take a look at the most talked about foreign shows in this yearender list. Don't worrry, no spoilers here.
1. Squid Game
The most successful series of 2021 has definitely been the South Korean survival drama, 'Squid Game'. The show sees 456 players competing against themselves in children's games with a chance to win the jackpot amount of 45.6 billion won. Four hundred plus contestants, who are in deep financial debt, stake their lives in games such as "Red Light, Green Light", Tug of War, and Marbles to win the prize money. (Image source: Netflix Twitter)
2. Money Heist
The Spanish crime drama 'Money Heist' returned for its final season 'Part 5' this year in two volumes consisting of five episodes each. People were hooked onto their streaming devices to know the ultimate fate of The Professor and his gang of robbers consisting of Tokyo, Lisbon, Rio, Stockholm, Nairobi, Palermo and others. Seeing the huge popularity of the show, Netflix has also announced a spin-off titled 'Berlin'. (Image source: Netflix Twitter)
3. Loki
Featuring Tom Hiddleston in the titular role, 'Loki' is another addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Taking place after the events of the film 'Avengers: Endgame', the show delves into the alternate timeline created by the 'God of Mischief'. The show, available on Disney+ Hotstar, has been praised for its performances, music and visuals. (Image source: File photo)
4. Friends: The Reunion
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer returned for the reunion episode of 'Friends', the sitcom that has developed into a pop culture phenomenon now. The cast recounted their vivid memories and enacted some of the most memorable scenes from the show. The reunion special, originally broadcast by HBO Max, is streaming on Zee5 in India. (Image source: File photo)
5. Lupin
The French mystery thriller on Netflix, 'Lupin' featured the famous French actor Omar Sy in its lead. The actor portrayed Assane Diop, a gentleman thief in the show who follows the footsteps of the fictional character Arsène Lupin to avenge his father's death. The show has been loved by the audience who found it quite similar to the Benedict Cumberbatch-led British drama series 'Sherlock' in its style and treatment. (Image source: File photo)
6. Sex Education
The British comedy-drama series following the lives of the students, staff and parents of the fictional Moordale Secondary School returned for its third season on Netflix this year. The audience loves to watch the show for its amazing three lead characters - Otis, Eric, and Maeve portrayed beautifully by Asa Butterfield, Ncuti Gatwa, and Emma Mackey respectively. (Image source: File photo)
7. You
Joe Goldberg, the obsessed serial killer, returned for the third season with the psychological thriller series 'You'. The show has been a great hit with Netflix as it was already renewed for a fourth season even before the third one premiered. Even after receiving negative comments for its portrayal of stalking and violence, 'You' has managed to develop a dedicated following. (Image source: Netflix Twitter)
8. Mare of Easttown
The Academy Award winner Kate Winslet, who has acted in multiple films including 'Titanic', Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind', 'Steve Jobs' and others, portrayed the lead character of a detective Marianne "Mare" Sheehan in the crime drama 'Mare of Easttown'. Apart from gaining immense love for her character, Kate also won the 'Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie' at the Emmy Awards 2021. (Image Source: Mare of Easttown Teaser HBO/YouTube snapshot)