From Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, Envelope goof-up to #OscarsSoWhite campaign, a look at biggest Oscar controversies

The Oscars have been one of the most talked about international events worldwide. Be it Will Smith slapping host Chris Rock or The Pianist (2002) actor Adrien Brody non-consensually kissing Halle Berry on the stage, the Oscars never fail to make headlines with controversies.
Let's take a look at 5 biggest controversies:
1. When Daniel Kaluuya shared his Parents’ sex life
When Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), he surprised everyone with his speech. While thanking everybody, he said, "My mom, my dad, they had s**. It’s amazing. And that’s why I’m here.” His mother and sister's reaction grabbed everyone's attention.
2. Envelope goof-up
The envelope goof-up, also known as #envelopegate on the internet happened when Oscar presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced La La Land (2016) and its producers won the Best Picture award during the 2017 ceremony. However, it was Moonlight (2016) which actually won the award.
3. The #OscarsSoWhite campaign
In 2016, the boycott trend against Oscars started after all 20 Oscar nominations went to white actors for the second year in a row and #OscarsSoWhite campaign became popular. Host Chris Rock highlighted the issue and said, “Well I’m here at the Academy Awards, otherwise known as the white people’s choice awards.”
4. When Adrien Brody kissed Halle Berry
During the 2003 Oscars, American actor Adrien Nicholas Brody who received his Best Actor win for The Pianist (2002), kissed Halle Berry on the stage.
5. When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock
During the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, comedian Chris Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature when actor Will Smith climbed up the stage and struck Rock on the face. Rock made a remark about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, which she had been doing since 2021 because of alopecia areata. Recreating to the joke, Smith slapped the comedian on stage.
Rock reacted shortly when Smith twice yelled at him, "Get my wife's name out of your f*****g mouth," before Smith went back to his seat and Rock finished his speech without further interruption. Later on in the evening, Smith won Best Actor and apologised in his victory speech to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and other candidates but not to Rock.