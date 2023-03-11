Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

From Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, Envelope goof-up to #OscarsSoWhite campaign, a look at biggest Oscar controversies

From Will Smith slapping the host Chris Rock to The #OscarsSoWhite campaign, here are the biggest Oscar controversies.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 11, 2023, 01:25 PM IST

The Oscars have been one of the most talked about international events worldwide. Be it Will Smith slapping host Chris Rock or The Pianist (2002) actor Adrien Brody non-consensually kissing Halle Berry on the stage, the Oscars never fail to make headlines with controversies. 

Let's take a look at 5 biggest controversies: 

1. When Daniel Kaluuya shared his Parents’ sex life

When Daniel Kaluuya shared his Parents’ sex life
1/5

When Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah (2021), he surprised everyone with his speech. While thanking everybody, he said, "My mom, my dad, they had s**. It’s amazing. And that’s why I’m here.” His mother and sister's reaction grabbed everyone's attention.

2. Envelope goof-up

Envelope goof-up
2/5

The envelope goof-up, also known as #envelopegate on the internet happened when Oscar presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway mistakenly announced La La Land (2016) and its producers won the Best Picture award during the 2017 ceremony. However, it was Moonlight (2016) which actually won the award.

 

 

3. The #OscarsSoWhite campaign

The #OscarsSoWhite campaign
3/5

In 2016, the boycott trend against Oscars started after all 20 Oscar nominations went to white actors for the second year in a row and  #OscarsSoWhite campaign became popular. Host Chris Rock highlighted the issue and said, “Well I’m here at the Academy Awards, otherwise known as the white people’s choice awards.”

4. When Adrien Brody kissed Halle Berry

When Adrien Brody kissed Halle Berry
4/5

During the 2003 Oscars, American actor Adrien Nicholas Brody who received his Best Actor win for The Pianist (2002), kissed Halle Berry on the stage.

 

5. When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

When Will Smith slapped Chris Rock
5/5

During the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, comedian Chris Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature when actor Will Smith climbed up the stage and struck Rock on the face. Rock made a remark about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, which she had been doing since 2021 because of alopecia areata. Recreating to the joke, Smith slapped the comedian on stage.

Rock reacted shortly when Smith twice yelled at him, "Get my wife's name out of your f*****g mouth," before Smith went back to his seat and Rock finished his speech without further interruption. Later on in the evening, Smith won Best Actor and apologised in his victory speech to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and other candidates but not to Rock.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check the most expensive buys of Kiara Advani
Mom-to-be Gauahar Khan flaunts baby bump in heavy lehenga, netizens say 'mashallah'
Dwarka Expressway: India's first urban expressway is under construction, see pics
Bentley Bentayga EWB luxury SUV launched in India, price starts at Rs 6 crore
Top 5 most selling cars of India from January 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
How rich is Isha Ambani? Mukesh Ambani's only daughter wanted to be a teacher
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.