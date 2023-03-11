From Will Smith slapping Chris Rock, Envelope goof-up to #OscarsSoWhite campaign, a look at biggest Oscar controversies

5/5

During the 94th Academy Awards on March 27, 2022, comedian Chris Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary Feature when actor Will Smith climbed up the stage and struck Rock on the face. Rock made a remark about Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, which she had been doing since 2021 because of alopecia areata. Recreating to the joke, Smith slapped the comedian on stage.

Rock reacted shortly when Smith twice yelled at him, "Get my wife's name out of your f*****g mouth," before Smith went back to his seat and Rock finished his speech without further interruption. Later on in the evening, Smith won Best Actor and apologised in his victory speech to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and other candidates but not to Rock.