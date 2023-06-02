Who is Neelam Gill, British-Indian model rumoured to be Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend, has ties to Punjab?

Recent paparazzi pics have sparked rumours that Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio is dating British-Indian model Neelam Kaur Gill
Neelam Gill is a British model of Indian origin, who was recently spotted on a dinner date with Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio. The press immediately began speculating if Neelam is the celebrated actor’s new girlfriend. A look at the life and achievements of this new mystery girl in Leo’s life.
1. Neelam Gill biography
Neelam Gill was born in 1995 in London to children of Indian immigrants. Her parents are British-born as well but her grandparents were born in Punjab and migrated to the UK decades ago
2. Neelam Gill modelling career
Neelam, who also goes by Neelam Kaur Gill, started modelling at the age of 14 when she signed with NEXT Model Management agency
3. Neelam Gill at Cannes Film Festival
Neelam Gill has appeared in prestigious magazines like Vogue and been part of campaigns for top brands like Burberry. She recently attended the Cannes Film Festival too
4. Neelam Gill family and India connection
Neelam Gill revealed recently that her parents got divorced when she was young and she has no contact with her biological father. She was raised by her stepfather and mother
5. Neelam Gill on trolling and bullying
Neelam Gill has a YouTube channel where she has spoken about bullying, depression and body confidence issues and also addressed trolls saying she ‘feels sorry for them’