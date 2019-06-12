Watch: Twitter reacts to Justin Bieber's challenge to Tom Cruise for a UFC fight

Justin on Twitter challenged Cruise and wrote, "I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you don't take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?"
Justin Bieber on Sunday challenged Hollywood superstar Tom Cruise for an official Ultimate Fighting Championship fight (UFC).
I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019
For the people who don't know, Dana White is the chief of the UFC, the biggest mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world. But, no one's got any clues why the 25-year-old showed his desire to take on the 56-year-old.
Due to all this happening online on Twitter, the internet had a lot to say about the fight.
1. Twitter has their say
I think Tom cruise may be able to mess Bieber up— Theodore Buttons (@TheodoreButtonz) June 10, 2019
Dude, I think my 16 year old daughter might mess Justin Bieber up!— AJ Johnson (@ajtarheel) June 10, 2019
Instead of a fight vs Cruise on PPV, I’d rather watch you try to start a lawnmower...it would be hilarious— Rick Rude (@Rick__Rude) June 10, 2019
2. "You can’t eat a burrito correctly"
Tom Cruise was an all state wrestler in high school and has been training for over thirty years...— Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) June 10, 2019
You can’t eat a burrito correctly...
Sit down Biebs.
I think he just streamed Top Gun for the 1st time last night, and thinks Tom's 26.— dre nee (@MotownDR) June 10, 2019
Beiber isn't exactly known for its intelligence... I'd compare Beiber to a dog, but I don't want to insult dogs.— Patticus (@GeorgeTheGoose) June 10, 2019
3. MMA big boy Conor McGregor got involved
If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019
McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.
Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?
Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg
Justin Bieber: fight me— Connor Stone (@stone1492) June 10, 2019
Tom Cruise, looking for human souls to harvest in the name of Scientology: pic.twitter.com/a0LMo6nyU7