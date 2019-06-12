Watch: Twitter reacts to Justin Bieber's challenge to Tom Cruise for a UFC fight

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ? — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019



For the people who don't know, Dana White is the chief of the UFC, the biggest mixed martial arts (MMA) organization in the world. But, no one's got any clues why the 25-year-old showed his desire to take on the 56-year-old.

Due to all this happening online on Twitter, the internet had a lot to say about the fight.

