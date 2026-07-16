FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

West Bengal News: TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee Attacks BJP, Says, 'I’ll Live To See Your End’

West Bengal News: TMC Chief Mamata Banerjee Attacks BJP, Says, 'I’ll Live To See Your End’

India Vs England ODI: When did India last play in Cardiff? Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli only players to return there after 4341 days

India Vs England ODI: When did India last play in Cardiff?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception

In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception

Latest NewsPhotos

HOLLYWOOD

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

Christopher Nolan's latest epic adventure, The Odyssey, will be released soon, and we present you with five reasons why this epic adventure should be watched in the nearest cinema, on the biggest possible screen.

Simran Singh | Jul 16, 2026, 12:50 PM IST

1.The simplest Christopher Nolan film

The simplest Christopher Nolan film
1

Usually, Nolan films are more of a task to understand. Memento, Inception, and Tenet are examples where you got confused, and it took you days to understand the film completely. However, The Odyssey is a sweet exception. It has two timelines, but compared to his previous films, it is the simplest yet most effective work from the master director. 

Advertisement

2.The spectacular visual treat

The spectacular visual treat
2

The Odyssey is nothing less than a visual masterpiece that will leave you in awe. The grand canvas of the Ithaca kingdom, the wrath of the sea, the Trojan War sequence, and the climactic battle are shot with such excellence and ace cinematography that it's worth spending the money to buy the ticket, no matter how expensive it is.

3.Award-winning performances

Award-winning performances
3

Apart from the visuals, it is the superlative performances of the trio, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway, that keep the film interesting from start to end. However, even Robert Pattinson shines as antagonist Antinous. Zendaya, even in a limited role, leaves a mark, and special mention to John Leguizamo, who plays the loyal blind servant, Eumaeus, with such perfection.

4.The backing of strong emotions

The backing of strong emotions
4

No matter how visually grand your film may be, it will be ineffective if it doesn't have a strong emotional hold. The Odyssey is backed by the emotional core: the unspoken bonding of a son for his father, of a loyal wife to her husband, and of a dog for his master. There are moments that will make you emotional, and that's why you end up clapping and hooting for the characters.

TRENDING NOW

5.The influence of Ramayana

The influence of Ramayana
5

Yes, this is the most interesting part; we Indians will love it. The Odyssey is based on the Greek epic poem, but it also has a strong influence on Ramayana. The battle of Lord Rama inspires Nolan, and you'll realise it when you watch the film. I had my grievances with the film, and have shared them in my review. But it doesn't take away the fact that The Odyssey is a big-screen experience that will leave you spellbound.

Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India Vs England ODI: When did India last play in Cardiff? Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli only players to return there after 4341 days
India Vs England ODI: When did India last play in Cardiff?
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner's longtime bodyguard Mason Haynes dies in car crash
Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner's longtime bodyguard Mason Haynes dies in car crash
'He cried...': Aamir Khan's friend opens up about actor's emotional breakdown amid third marriage backlash
'He cried...': Aamir Khan's friend opens up about actor's emotional breakdown
IRCTC's new website launched: From faster tatkal booking to fare calendar; here's everything you need to know about the updated version
IRCTC's new website launched: Here's everything you need to know about
FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina players display 'Las Malvinas' banner after 2-1 semi-final win over England
FIFA World Cup 2026: Argentina beat England 2-1 to reach finals
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement