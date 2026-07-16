The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

HOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Jul 16, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
1.The simplest Christopher Nolan film
Usually, Nolan films are more of a task to understand. Memento, Inception, and Tenet are examples where you got confused, and it took you days to understand the film completely. However, The Odyssey is a sweet exception. It has two timelines, but compared to his previous films, it is the simplest yet most effective work from the master director.
2.The spectacular visual treat
The Odyssey is nothing less than a visual masterpiece that will leave you in awe. The grand canvas of the Ithaca kingdom, the wrath of the sea, the Trojan War sequence, and the climactic battle are shot with such excellence and ace cinematography that it's worth spending the money to buy the ticket, no matter how expensive it is.
3.Award-winning performances
Apart from the visuals, it is the superlative performances of the trio, Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway, that keep the film interesting from start to end. However, even Robert Pattinson shines as antagonist Antinous. Zendaya, even in a limited role, leaves a mark, and special mention to John Leguizamo, who plays the loyal blind servant, Eumaeus, with such perfection.
4.The backing of strong emotions
No matter how visually grand your film may be, it will be ineffective if it doesn't have a strong emotional hold. The Odyssey is backed by the emotional core: the unspoken bonding of a son for his father, of a loyal wife to her husband, and of a dog for his master. There are moments that will make you emotional, and that's why you end up clapping and hooting for the characters.
5.The influence of Ramayana
Yes, this is the most interesting part; we Indians will love it. The Odyssey is based on the Greek epic poem, but it also has a strong influence on Ramayana. The battle of Lord Rama inspires Nolan, and you'll realise it when you watch the film. I had my grievances with the film, and have shared them in my review. But it doesn't take away the fact that The Odyssey is a big-screen experience that will leave you spellbound.