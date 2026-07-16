The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

5 . The influence of Ramayana

5

Yes, this is the most interesting part; we Indians will love it. The Odyssey is based on the Greek epic poem, but it also has a strong influence on Ramayana. The battle of Lord Rama inspires Nolan, and you'll realise it when you watch the film. I had my grievances with the film, and have shared them in my review. But it doesn't take away the fact that The Odyssey is a big-screen experience that will leave you spellbound.