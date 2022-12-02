The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power | Makers announce 7 new cast members for Season 2

3/7

Ben Daniels has had recurring roles in television including Jupiter’s Legacy (Netflix) as 'Walter Sampson,' The Crown (Netflix) as 'Lord Snowdon,' The Exorcist (Hulu) as 'Father Marcus Keane,' House of Cards (Netflix) as Adam Galloway, and Law & Order: UK (ITV) as 'James Steel.'

Film credits include roles in Benediction, Captive State, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and The Exception. Ben is an award-winning stage actor who has appeared in numerous productions including The Normal Heart (National Theatre – Olivier Award Nomination - Best Actor, Critics' Circle Theatre Award – Best Actor), All My Sons (National Theatre - Olivier Award – Best Supporting Actor) and Les Liaisons Dangereuses (Broadway - Tony and Drama Desk Nominations – Best Actor). Ben trained at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.