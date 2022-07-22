Scream, Men, Crimes Of The Future, The Black Phone: Best horror movie of 2022 so far

Are you in for a spine-chilling weekend, scroll further to catch the best horror flicks of this year?
Although we are five months away from 2023, the first half of 2022 has given us some terrifying, nerve-cracking, edge-of-the-seat horror flicks. So, that's what's made us excited to share with you, some of the best horror flicks of this year, so far. (All images source: Twitter)
1. Scream
This film is a soft reboot of the cult franchise, and the makers have retained the spooky, unpredictability factor from the classic.
2. Crimes Of The Future
All the Twilight fans are in for a big surprise. Kristen Stewart surprises moviegoers with an edge-of-the-seat, gruesome film that will haunt you after watching it for a few days.
3. The Cursed
This Gothic horror flick is much better than over-rated The Nun. Watch it to be surprised by the unique story-telling.
4. The Cursed
One really can't imagine that the famous super-soldier Bucky aka Sebastian Stan can scare the viewers. Watch this rom-com-turned-cannibal-nightmare with someone who's brave enough for such a terrifying flick.
5. The Black Phone
Here comes another spine-chilling entertaining flick that will leave you gasping. The Black Phone has a strong repeat value, and you will revisit the scare sooner than think.
6. Men
As the title suggests, men should beware. This slasher-horror flick isn't for faint-heart, and you might skip it after the first 20 minutes.