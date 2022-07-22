Search icon
Scream, Men, Crimes Of The Future, The Black Phone: Best horror movie of 2022 so far

Are you in for a spine-chilling weekend, scroll further to catch the best horror flicks of this year?

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 22, 2022, 09:39 PM IST

Although we are five months away from 2023, the first half of 2022 has given us some terrifying, nerve-cracking, edge-of-the-seat horror flicks. So, that's what's made us excited to share with you, some of the best horror flicks of this year, so far. (All images source: Twitter) 

1. Scream

Scream
1/6

This film is a soft reboot of the cult franchise, and the makers have retained the spooky, unpredictability factor from the classic. 

2. Crimes Of The Future

Crimes Of The Future
2/6

All the Twilight fans are in for a big surprise. Kristen Stewart surprises moviegoers with an edge-of-the-seat, gruesome film that will haunt you after watching it for a few days.   

3. The Cursed

The Cursed
3/6

This Gothic horror flick is much better than over-rated The Nun. Watch it to be surprised by the unique story-telling. 

4. The Cursed

The Cursed
4/6

One really can't imagine that the famous super-soldier Bucky aka Sebastian Stan can scare the viewers. Watch this rom-com-turned-cannibal-nightmare with someone who's brave enough for such a terrifying flick. 

5. The Black Phone

The Black Phone
5/6

Here comes another spine-chilling entertaining flick that will leave you gasping. The Black Phone has a strong repeat value, and you will revisit the scare sooner than think. 

6. Men

Men
6/6

As the title suggests, men should beware. This slasher-horror flick isn't for faint-heart, and you might skip it after the first 20 minutes. 

