Scream, Men, Crimes Of The Future, The Black Phone: Best horror movie of 2022 so far

Are you in for a spine-chilling weekend, scroll further to catch the best horror flicks of this year?

Although we are five months away from 2023, the first half of 2022 has given us some terrifying, nerve-cracking, edge-of-the-seat horror flicks. So, that's what's made us excited to share with you, some of the best horror flicks of this year, so far. (All images source: Twitter)