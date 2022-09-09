Search icon
Queen Elizabeth II death: Helen Mirren, Claire Foy, Olivia Coleman; actresses who played Her Majesty on-screen

As Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away at the age of 96, here's a look at the actress who played Queen on-screen.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Sep 09, 2022, 12:51 AM IST

Queen Elizabeth II was the 40th monarch in England since Norman King William the Conqueror obtained the crown. It is a sad day for the United Kingdom as Her Majesty passed away at the age of 96. We are here to look back at the actresses who portrayed the Queen on screen. (All images source: Twitter) 

1. Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren
1/6

British veteran actor Helen Mirren headlined the biopic of Queen Elizabeth II and played the British monarch in the 2006 film The Queen. For this film, Helen won an Academy Award as the Best Actress. 

2. Claire Foy

Claire Foy
2/6

British actress Claire Foy became an overnight sensation for portraying the life of the late Queen in Netflix's series The Crown. Foy headlined the first two seasons of the show and even won Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. 

3. Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman
3/6

Even Olivia Colman played Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown. Like Claire, even Colman won praise for the honest depiction of the life and panache of the deceased Queen. 

4. Sarah Gadon

Sarah Gadon
4/6

Sarah Gadon played the teenage princess Queen Elizabeth II in the British rom-com A Royal Night Out. In the film, the teenage Queen ventures out from Buckingham Palace with her sister Princess Margaret, as the former wishes to celebrate VE Day in her own way. 

5. Samantha Bond

Samantha Bond
5/6

Veteran actress Samantha Bond played Queen Elizabeth II twice. At first, she was seen as Her Majesty in an episode of the 2009 series The Queen (episode titled Us and Them). Later in 2018, Bond again wore the crown for The Queen and I.

6. Freya Wilson

Freya Wilson
6/6

We finish our list with popular British child actor Freya Wilson who played teenage Princess Elizabeth (later Queen Elizabeth) in The King's Speech. Freya is still known for her portrayal of Elizabeth II. 

