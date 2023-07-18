Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Films like Avatar and The Matrix draw inspiration from Hinduism.
The Irish actor Cillian Murphy recently said that he read the Bhagavad Gita for his role in Christopher Nolan’s movie Oppenheimer. He even revealed that he found a beautiful and inspiring line while reading the holy book.
This is not the first time when a film is inspired by Hinduism. Films like Avatar and The Matrix also draw inspiration from Hinduism.
1. Avatar (2009)
The name Avatar itself is a Sanskrit word which means incarnation. The film revolves around the Hindu concept of divine incarnations.
2. Species (1995)
Species features some scenes which are similar s to incidents in the Mahabharata.
3. Star Wars (1977)
Star Wars is inspired by various Eastern cultures which also includes Hinduism and its spiritual concepts.
4. Interstellar (2014)
Christopher Nolan's Interstellar has similar concepts to Vedic philosophy which is about the interconnectedness of all existence.
5. The Matrix (1999)
The Matrix starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss depicts the Maya philosophy in Hinduism.
6. Doctor Strange (2016)
Doctor Strange is also inspired by Hinduism. The main character talks about dimensions, and spirituality and his Guru is a Hindu monk.