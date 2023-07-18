Search icon
Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Films like Avatar and The Matrix draw inspiration from Hinduism.

  •  
  • |
    •  
  • Jul 18, 2023, 10:25 PM IST

The Irish actor Cillian Murphy recently said that he read the Bhagavad Gita for his role in Christopher Nolan’s movie Oppenheimer. He even revealed that he found a beautiful and inspiring line while reading the holy book.

This is not the first time when a film is inspired by Hinduism. Films like Avatar and The Matrix also draw inspiration from Hinduism. 

1. Avatar (2009)

Avatar (2009)
1/6

The name Avatar itself is a Sanskrit word which means incarnation. The film revolves around the Hindu concept of divine incarnations.

cre_TrendingPhotos




2. Species (1995)

Species (1995)
2/6

Species features some scenes which are similar s to incidents in the Mahabharata. 



3. Star Wars (1977)

Star Wars (1977)
3/6

Star Wars is inspired by various Eastern cultures which also includes Hinduism and its spiritual concepts. 



4. Interstellar (2014)

Interstellar (2014)
4/6

Christopher Nolan's Interstellar has similar concepts to Vedic philosophy which is about the interconnectedness of all existence.



5. The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix (1999)
5/6

The Matrix starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss depicts the Maya philosophy in Hinduism.



6. Doctor Strange (2016)

Doctor Strange (2016)
6/6

Doctor Strange is also inspired by Hinduism. The main character talks about dimensions, and spirituality and his Guru is a Hindu monk.



