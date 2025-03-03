5 . Miley Cyrus

5

Miley Cyrus made a memorable entrance at the Dolby Theatre in Ovation Hollywood with a head-turning outfit. The singer, who was presenting at the ceremony, wore a stunning black halter gown covered in intricate glittering embellishments.

She paired the dress with lace gloves, bringing a touch of classic Hollywood glamour to her look. Statement diamond earrings added the perfect finishing touch, highlighting her striking features.