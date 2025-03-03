HOLLYWOOD
Rishika Baranwal | Mar 03, 2025, 11:27 AM IST
1.Best Picture: Anora
Anora, an independent film directed by Sean Baker, captivated audiences and critics alike, earning the prestigious Best Picture award. The film's authentic storytelling and compelling performances contributed to its remarkable success.
2.Best Director: Sean Baker for Anora
Sean Baker's exceptional direction in Anora garnered him the Best Director accolade. His unique vision and dedication to storytelling were instrumental in bringing the film's narrative to life.
3.Best Actress: Mikey Madison in Anora
Mikey Madison delivered a powerful performance in Anora, earning her the Best Actress award. Her portrayal of the complex protagonist resonated deeply with audiences and critics.
4.Best Actor: Adrien Brody in The Brutalist
Adrien Brody's compelling role in The Brutalist earned him the Best Actor award. His nuanced performance brought depth and intensity to the character, solidifying his status as a leading actor.
5.Best Supporting Actress: Zoe Saldaña in Emilia Pérez
Zoe Saldaña's portrayal in Emilia Pérez garnered her the Best Supporting Actress award. Her performance added significant depth to the film, earning her critical acclaim.
6.Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin in A Real Pain
Kieran Culkin's performance in A Real Pain earned him the Best Supporting Actor award. His portrayal added depth and nuance to the film, resonating with both audiences and critics.
7.Best International Feature Film: I'm Still Here (Brazil)
Brazilian drama I'm Still Here, directed by Walter Salles, won the Academy Award for Best International Feature Film. The film, based on a true story, follows Eunice Paiva's quest to uncover the truth about her husband's disappearance during Brazil's military regime in the 1970s.
Photo Credits: Twitter
