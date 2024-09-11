Made in Rs 6 lakh, grossed Rs 800 crore, bigger than RRR, Jawan: Why most profitable film ever paid actors just Rs 20000

This film was made in just Rs 6 lakh but went on to earn Rs 800 crore at the box office, a record that may never be broken

A bigger budget does not always guarantee better returns at the box office but more often than not, it ensures a better quality of work. A higher budget reflects in better marketing and that leads to a better reach for films. No wonder, indie films with smaller budgets most often fail to recover even their paltry investments. But the world’s most profitable film defied this convention, to earn 13,000 times its budget.