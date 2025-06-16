3 . Difficult childhood

3

Michael Jackson often spoke about the difficult relationship he had with his father, Joseph Jackson. He shared that his father would beat him and his siblings with full force, leaving them scared and hurt. Michael once said, "He would throw you and hit you as hard as he can."

His brother Jermaine also opened up about their tough childhood in an interview with ABC News. Jermaine remembered hearing Michael cry during those harsh punishments. He admitted feeling torn about their father's strict ways, saying their father believed, "I care about you. Even if I have to whip your butt, I care about you."