Met Gala 2022: Kim Kardashian, Naomi Osaka, Rihanna - Celeb outfits that turned heads last year

Take a look at the most viral outfits of celebrities last year.

  • May 02, 2022, 07:55 PM IST

The Met Gala 2021 returned last year after being postponed due to the pandemic, and celebrities made spectacular red carpet appearances in keeping with the theme of 'America: A Lexicon of Fashion.' For some, it was their first time, and they made sure to make an impression and make a statement while looking their best.

 (All images: Instagram/Vogue Magazine and PEOPLE)

1. Kim Kardashian

With her undercover look at the Met Gala 2021, reality TV personality Kim Kardashian stole the show. She wore an all-black Balenciaga costume, complete with balaclava, to the red carpet, concealing her face.

2. Justin Bieber-Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber and Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber strolled hand-in-hand at the Met Gala 2021, both dressed in black. Justin was dressed in a dark suit and held a black suitcase, while Hailey was dressed in a black gown.

3. Naomi Osaka

The 23-year-old tennis star wore an ensemble that drew a lot of attention at the Met Gala 2021, and it was, of course, in keeping with the evening's theme: In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Naomi wore a custom Louis Vuitton gown with a purple and blue swirl-print gown with a sweetheart-style neckline and an extravagant black ruffled cape to the 2021 Met Gala.

4. Kendall Jenner

She wore a sheer gown encrusted with dazzling gemstones to the Met Gala 2021.

5. Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes

Shawn flaunted his chiselled body in an open leather jacket and black jeans, while Camila wore a purple glittering crop top and skirt.

6. Rihanna

Rihanna wore a sculptural coat dress with a high collar and flared hem on the red carpet.

7. A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky looked like he was wrapped in a multicoloured quilted blanket.

8. Dan Levy

Levy collaborated with the designers to produce an eye-catching costume that honours the LGBTQ+ community. The image of two men kissing appears on Levy's Met Gala dress.

