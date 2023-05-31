Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Hollywood's veteran actor Al Pacino is expecting a fourth child, and fans of the actor are curious to know more about the mother of the child, Noor Alfallah. Let's find out more about her.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 31, 2023, 04:57 PM IST

Hollywood legendary actor Al Pacino is expecting to become a father for the fourth time, and the 83-year-old actor is embracing parenthood with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah. Let's learn more about Al Pacino's girlfriend. 

1. Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah's big news

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah's big news
1/5

On May 30, it was reported that Al Pacino will become a father for the fourth time, and he is expecting a child with film producer, Noor Alfallah. The latter is in her third trimester, and she eight-month pregnant with Pacino's child. 

2. Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah's dating history

Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah's dating history
2/5

Parents-to-be Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have been linked up since April 2022. The couple were first spotted having dinner, and their photos sparked dating rumours. As per the report of Page Six, the two have been dating since the pandemic. 

3. Noor Alfallah dated another senior artist before Al Pacino

Noor Alfallah dated another senior artist before Al Pacino
3/5

Noor Alfallah is a popular TV producer, and she hails from Kuwait. As per the reports, before Pacino and Noor were spotted attending dinner at an Italian eatery in April 2022, she was dating singer veteran Mick Jagger. Noor and Mick dated for three years, and when they were dating, the latter was 74, and the former was 23. 

4. Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah famous for?

Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah famous for?
4/5

Noor Alfalaah is famous for producing the series La Petite Mort (2019), and Brosa Nostra (2018). Her upcoming projects include Little Death and Billy Knight. 

5. Al Pacino- Father of four kids

Al Pacino- Father of four kids
5/5

While Al is expecting his fourth child, he shares his daughter, 33-year-old Julie Marie with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo. The two dated from 1997 to 2003.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad
Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Bachchan, Shanaya Kapoor raise style quotient at Jio Studios' event
Meet Adah Sharma, The Kerala Story star who quit studies after school, has net worth of over Rs 10 crore now
Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'
In Pics: Disha Patani and Mouni Roy give friendship goals, drop new pics from The Entertainers Tour
Speed Reads
More
First-image
GSEB HSC 12th Result 2023 for Arts and Commerce released at gseb.org, direct link, steps to check scores via WhatsApp
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.