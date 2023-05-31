Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Hollywood's veteran actor Al Pacino is expecting a fourth child, and fans of the actor are curious to know more about the mother of the child, Noor Alfallah. Let's find out more about her.
Hollywood legendary actor Al Pacino is expecting to become a father for the fourth time, and the 83-year-old actor is embracing parenthood with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah. Let's learn more about Al Pacino's girlfriend.
1. Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah's big news
On May 30, it was reported that Al Pacino will become a father for the fourth time, and he is expecting a child with film producer, Noor Alfallah. The latter is in her third trimester, and she eight-month pregnant with Pacino's child.
2. Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah's dating history
Parents-to-be Al Pacino and Noor Alfallah have been linked up since April 2022. The couple were first spotted having dinner, and their photos sparked dating rumours. As per the report of Page Six, the two have been dating since the pandemic.
3. Noor Alfallah dated another senior artist before Al Pacino
Noor Alfallah is a popular TV producer, and she hails from Kuwait. As per the reports, before Pacino and Noor were spotted attending dinner at an Italian eatery in April 2022, she was dating singer veteran Mick Jagger. Noor and Mick dated for three years, and when they were dating, the latter was 74, and the former was 23.
4. Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah famous for?
Noor Alfalaah is famous for producing the series La Petite Mort (2019), and Brosa Nostra (2018). Her upcoming projects include Little Death and Billy Knight.
5. Al Pacino- Father of four kids
While Al is expecting his fourth child, he shares his daughter, 33-year-old Julie Marie with his ex-girlfriend, acting coach Jan Tarrant. He also shares 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with ex Beverly D'Angelo. The two dated from 1997 to 2003.