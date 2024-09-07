Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

2/6

Selena Gomez' mother was just 16 years old when she welcomed her. When Selena was 5 her parents got divorced and she went on to live with her mother. However, they had to go through financial struggles and sometimes had to find quarters as they didn't have money to fill the gas in their car. She then went on to live with her grandparents till her mother completed her studies However, at the age of 7, she started to work on television as an actress.