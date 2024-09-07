Meet actress worth Rs 10000 cr, among youngest billionaires ever, once had no money for gas, now richer than SRK, Salman

Here's all you need to know about the actress who is among the youngest billionaires ever.
This actress, whose family had to go through financial struggles, and didn't have money for gas, has now become one of the youngest billionaires ever. The actress is worth Rs 10000 crore making her richer than some of the superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. She is none other than Selena Gomez.
1. Who is Selena Gomez?
Selena Gomez is an American singer, actress, producer, and businesswoman who recently achieved the feat of being among the youngest billionaires. She is one of the most followed pop star and continues to impress audiences with her films and songs.
2. Selena Gomez struggle
Selena Gomez' mother was just 16 years old when she welcomed her. When Selena was 5 her parents got divorced and she went on to live with her mother. However, they had to go through financial struggles and sometimes had to find quarters as they didn't have money to fill the gas in their car. She then went on to live with her grandparents till her mother completed her studies However, at the age of 7, she started to work on television as an actress.
3. Selena Gomez Films
Selena Gomez began her career as a child actress, starring on the children's television series Barney & Friends (2002–2004), and rose to prominence as a teen idol, leading as Alex Russo on the Disney Channel sitcom Wizards of Waverly Place. She has established herself as a successful actress with films and television shows. Her films include Another Cinderella Story, Ramona and Beezus, Monte Carlo, Spring Breakers, The Fundamentals of Caring, The Dead Don't Die, A Rainy Day in New York, and Emilia Pérez.
4. Selena Gomez songs
Apart from being a talented actress, Selena is a powerful singer who has given several chartbusters like ‘Ice Cream’, ‘Calm Down’, ‘Love You Like A Love Song’, ‘Who Says,’ ‘Lose You To Love Me,’ ‘Back To You’ and ‘Bad Liar’ among others
5. Selena Gomez entrepreneur
Selena Gomez started her own beauty brand Rare Beauty in 2019 and the success of her venture has made her a billionaire at the age of 32. According to reports over 80% of the singer’s wealth was derived from her being a majority stakeholder in Rare Beauty. Apart from her beauty brand, Gomez's being a billionaire is also a result of her investment in real estate portfolio, Wondermind, earnings from her singing and acting career, and paid partnerships.
6. Selena Gomez among youngest billionaire
Selena Gomez just achieved the financial milestone making her one of the youngest self-made billionaires in the United States, according to Bloomberg, which values her net worth at $1.3 billion (Rs 10000 crore). The 32-year-old actress, singer, and entrepreneur has achieved this through the success of her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, alongside other lucrative ventures. She is now richer than several Indian superstars like Shah Rukh Khan (Rs 7300 crore), Salman Khan (Rs 2900 crore) and more.