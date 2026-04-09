Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'? Indian origin drug dealer, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment

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HOLLYWOOD
Simran Singh | Apr 09, 2026, 12:22 PM IST
1.Major update on Matthew Perry drug overdose case
On Wednesday, Indian origin drug dealer, Jasveen Sanga aka 'Ketamine Queen' was found guilty in Friends actor Matthew Perry durg overdose case. As per the reports, Jasveen has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment by a federal judge in the US.
2.Why has Jasveen Sanga been sent to 15 years' imprisonment?
Ketamine Queen Jasveen pleaded guilty to the death of Matthew Perry by selling him ketamine that killed him. Jasveen was awarded the sentence by a United States District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett.
In 2025, Jasveen pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury, and three counts of distribution of ketamine.
3.More information about Jasveen Sangha
British-American convicted drug dealer Jasveen is a Punjabi and has origins from India. Jasveen has been a dual citizen of the United States and the United Kingdom. She grew up partly in Caliornia. As per the reports, Jasveen's father, Nilem Singh, is an entrepreneur. Her mother's name is Baljeet Singh Chhokar. Jasveen's grandparents had a fashion retail business in East London. From August 2024, she has been in custody. It is alleged that Sangha distributed drugs to an acquaintance of Perry, Erik Fleming, and he distributed them to Perry’s live-in assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa.
4.How much ketamine Jasveen sold to Matthew?
As per the reports, Jasveen had sold 51 vials of ketamine a few days before his death. The overdose of ketamine led to Matthew's death. Perry was found dead at his home in Los Angeles, California, USA, specifically in a hot tub (jacuzzi) at his residence, on October 28, 2023. His death was later ruled as being caused by the acute effects of ketamine, along with contributing factors like drowning.
5.What about the other accused in the Matthew Perry case?
Reportedly, Fleming, Iwamasa, along with doctors Mark Chavez and Salvador Plasencia had pleaded guilty in Perry's case. In December 2025, Plasencia was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, while Chavez was sentenced to 8 months of home detention and three years of supervised release.