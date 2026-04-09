Matthew Perry's drug overdose case: Who is Jasveen Sanga, the' Ketamine Queen'? Indian origin drug dealer, sentenced to 15 years imprisonment

2 . Why has Jasveen Sanga been sent to 15 years' imprisonment?

2

Ketamine Queen Jasveen pleaded guilty to the death of Matthew Perry by selling him ketamine that killed him. Jasveen was awarded the sentence by a United States District Judge Sherilyn Peace Garnett.

In 2025, Jasveen pleaded guilty to one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises, one count of distribution of ketamine resulting in death or serious bodily injury, and three counts of distribution of ketamine.