Meet actor who earned Rs 75 lakh a word, charges more than Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; even his flop made Rs 1000 crore

This actor once earned Rs 75 lakh for speaking one word on film, the highest payday for any actor in the world
Even today, as the fees of big actors worldwide are touching astronomical amounts, it is hard to fathom someone can earn Rs 75 lakh for one word in a film. But this happened, and that too, over 20 years ago, when the highest paid actor in the world showed his true star power
1. Actor who earned Rs 75 lakh per word
Keanu Reeves earned around $100 million (Rs 450 crore at the time) for the joint production of Matrix 2 and 3. His character Neo had only 638 words of dialogue in the two films, which means that the actor earned $159,000 (Rs 75 lakh) per word spoken on the film
2. When Keanu Reeves was world’s highest paid actor
During the peak of his stardom in the early 2000s, Keanu Reeves was the highest paid actor ever. He earned over $130 million (Rs 500 crore then) from the first Matrix film
3. Keanu Reeves’ salary today
Even today, post the success of his John Wick films, Keanu is extremely highly paid. As per E!, the actor charged $25 million (over Rs 200 crore) for John Wick 4, his most recent release
4. How Keanu Reeves beat the Khans
This roughly Rs 200-crore payday his easily higher than the per film salaries of India’s biggest stars like Shah Rukh, Salman Khan, and Prabhas, who all earn Rs 100-150 crore per film
5. How Keanu Reeves’ flop earned Rs 1000 crore
One of Keanu’s career’s low points came in 2021 with the release of The Matrix: Resurrections. Bad word of mouth and Covid-19 meant that it was a box office failure. The film earned $150 million (roughly Rs 1200 crore) at the box office
6. Keanu Reeves’ charity work
Known as one of the most philanthropic actors in the world, Keanu has routinely donated large chunks of his fees and prefers simple living instead of having several mansions and large fleets of cars