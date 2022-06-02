Johnny Depp-Amber Heard case: A look at ex-couple’s relationship timeline

After Johnny Depp's win, let's look at how his relationship with Amber Heard started and later came to an end.
After winning his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, Johnny Depp exhaled a sigh of relief. During the six-week trial, both parties made numerous incendiary claims. Johnny rushed to social media after the verdict was announced to make his remark. He expressed gratitude to the jury for restoring his life and stated why he chose to fight.
1. Johnny Depp's first meeting with Amber Heard
Depp and Heard initially met on the set of their 2011 picture The Rum Diary.
2. Johnny Depp falls for Amber Heard
Depp told a crowd at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival that he understood he was falling for Heard the instant they rejoined after filming for their The Rum Diary press tour, according to People.
3. Amber Heard-Amber Heard's engagement
On Jan. 13, 2014, when leaving a restaurant in West Hollywood, Heard ignited speculations that she and Depp were engaged. People confirmed the couple's engagement four days later.
4. Johnny Depp and Amber Heard tie the knot
With a civil ceremony at their Los Angeles house on February 3, 2015, the pair became Mr. and Mrs. Depp.
5. Amber Heard files for divorce from Johnny Depp
Heard filed for divorce from her 15-month partner on May 23, 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.
6. Amber Heard's open letter addressing domestic abuse
The Aquaman star wrote an open op-ed for Porter magazine in which she discussed her experience coming forward with domestic violence charges as a woman.
7. Johnny Depp sues Amber Heard for defamation
In March 2019, Depp sued his ex-wife for defamation for her 2018 Washington Post op-ed titled "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath," asking $50 million in punitive and compensatory damages.
8. Johnny Depp's defamation trial against Amber Heard
On April 11, 2022, the trial for the pair began in Fairfax, Virginia. Ben Rottenborn, Heard's lawyer, accused Depp of sexual assault in his opening statements.
9. Johnny Depp wins defamation case against Amber Heard
A jury in Johnny Depp's libel case against ex-wife Amber Heard found in his favour on Wednesday, affirming his conviction that Heard made up charges of abuse by Johnny before and during their brief marriage. According to the jury's unanimous decision, Amber defamed Johnny by pretending to be a victim of domestic abuse. Amber was ordered to pay restitution of $15 million.