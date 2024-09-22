In pics: Romantic kiss with Priyanka Chopra to adorable video call with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ camera roll is all love

Here's a look inside Nick Jonas' camera roll filled with sweet moments with Priyanka Chopra and Matli Marie.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most loved couples. Recently, the pop singer shared a sneak peek into his camera roll which was filled with adorable moments with his wife Priyanka and daughter Malti Marie. Here’s a look into what all Nick’s camera roll has-
1. Nick Jonas Instagram video
On Saturday, Nick Jonas decided to share what all he has in his camera roll. The pop singer shared a video on Instagram with a text written on it which read, “POV you open my camera roll.” And captioned it with a red heart.
2. Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra
In one of the pictures, he is seen posing with his wife Priyanka Chopra as she clicked a selfie after their Holi celebration. In another pic, he is seen kissing his wife on lips making her blush. The couple’s photos have gone viral on social media.
3. Nick Jonas and Malti Marie
Nick Jonas also shared a sneak peek into his adorable moments with Malti Marie. A video showed Maltie walking towards him in excitement and in another picture, he could be seen doing a video call with his daughter. The little one's adorable expressions and giggles melt fans’ hearts.
4. Nick Jonas' montage
Nick Jonas’ montage also features moments from his shows, and indulging in a delicious meal. Apart from this, his brother Joe Jonas also made an appearance in the video. In one of the pictures he was also seen enjoying the cool breeze and the ocean sitting on a yatch.
5. Nick Jonas adoring Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas’ camera roll also saw him capturing Priyanka Chopra silently as she was talking with someone else and her adorable moment with their daughter Malti as they enjoyed the greenery around them.