Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3108920
HomePhotos

In pics: Romantic kiss with Priyanka Chopra to adorable video call with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ camera roll is all love

Here's a look inside Nick Jonas' camera roll filled with sweet moments with Priyanka Chopra and Matli Marie.

  • Riya Sharma
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Sep 22, 2024, 09:30 AM IST

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most loved couples. Recently, the pop singer shared a sneak peek into his camera roll which was filled with adorable moments with his wife Priyanka and daughter Malti Marie. Here’s a look into what all Nick’s camera roll has-

 

1. Nick Jonas Instagram video

Nick Jonas Instagram video
1/5

On Saturday, Nick Jonas decided to share what all he has in his camera roll. The pop singer shared a video on Instagram with a text written on it which read, “POV you open my camera roll.” And captioned it with a red heart. 

 

2. Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra
2/5

In one of the pictures, he is seen posing with his wife Priyanka Chopra as she clicked a selfie after their Holi celebration. In another pic, he is seen kissing his wife on lips making her blush. The couple’s photos have gone viral on social media. 

 

3. Nick Jonas and Malti Marie

Nick Jonas and Malti Marie
3/5

Nick Jonas also shared a sneak peek into his adorable moments with Malti Marie. A video showed Maltie walking towards him in excitement and in another picture, he could be seen doing a video call with his daughter. The little one's adorable expressions and giggles melt fans’ hearts.

 

4. Nick Jonas' montage

Nick Jonas' montage
4/5

Nick Jonas’ montage also features moments from his shows, and indulging in a delicious meal. Apart from this, his brother Joe Jonas also made an appearance in the video. In one of the pictures he was also seen enjoying the cool breeze and the ocean sitting on a yatch. 

 

5. Nick Jonas adoring Priyanka Chopra

Nick Jonas adoring Priyanka Chopra
5/5

Nick Jonas’ camera roll also saw him capturing Priyanka Chopra silently as she was talking with someone else and her adorable moment with their daughter Malti as they enjoyed the greenery around them.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
This star was called ugly child, filed case against mother, slapped Sanjeev Kumar; her husband was burnt alive at...
7 foods that can add extra years to your life
In pics: Triptii Dimri sets the stage on fire, raises the temperature in green slit lehenga
Meet IPS Merin Joseph who brought back child-rape accused from Saudi Arabia, who cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
In pics: Romantic kiss with Priyanka Chopra to adorable video call with Malti Marie, Nick Jonas’ camera roll is all love
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IND vs BAN 1st Test Day 4: India beat Bangladesh by 280 runs, R Ashwin takes 6 wickets
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews