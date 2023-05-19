In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

Check out Rihanna's unseen maternity photoshoot from her first pregnancy.
Rihanna, Hollywood singer popularly known for songs like Rude Boy, Love on the Brain, Umbrella, and more is currently embracing motherhood for the second time. The singer shared some sizzling photos in a see-through bikini from her maternity photoshoot from her first pregnancy. Here's a look at the singer's stunning photos that took social media by storm
1. Rihanna Twitter post
On Friday, Rihanna took to her Twitter and shared jaw-dropping pictures of her maternity photoshoot and left fans in awe. She shared the pictures in honor of her first pregnancy. The actress looked stunning as she flaunted her baby bump in the photos
2. Rihanna's outfit
Rihanna was seen wearing a golden see-through bikini top along with a black lacy bikini bottom and silver high heels. Sharing the photos on Twitter, the actress wrote, "here’s a little series I call “Rub on ya titties” in honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he is bout to make me."
3. Rihanna's accessories
Rihanna completed her look with minimal makeup and kept her curly locks open and accessorized her look with statement ornate gold rings, chunky silver bracelete and dangling earrings.
4. Rihanna's stunning photos
The Umbrella singer was seen covering her modesty with her hands and flaunting her baby bump while enjoying the golden hour and posing for the pictures with scenic beauty in the background. She was also seen holding a book in our hand while posing for the photos.
5. Rihanna leaves fans stunned
Rihanna’s unseen and sizzling maternity shoot left fans stunned. One of the comments read, “I'm obsessed wow omg.” Another wrote, “perfectly perfect.” Another said, “what a perfection.” Another said, “mighty goddess.” Meanwhile, Rihanna and her partner A$AP Rocky are expecting their second child. The name of their first child is RZA Athelston Mayers.