In pics: Rihanna celebrates motherhood, flaunts baby bump in nude maternity photoshoot

2/5

Rihanna was seen wearing a golden see-through bikini top along with a black lacy bikini bottom and silver high heels. Sharing the photos on Twitter, the actress wrote, "here’s a little series I call “Rub on ya titties” in honor of my first pregnancy, embracing motherhood like a g, and the magic that this body made! Baby RZA… he in there not having a clue how nuts his mama is, or how obsessed he is bout to make me."