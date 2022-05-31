Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

In pics: Johnny Depp, lawyer Camille Vasquez dating rumours set internet on fire

In one of the photos, Johnny Depp can be seen hugging his lawyer Camille Vasquez

  • Manisha Chauhan
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 31, 2022, 11:49 AM IST

The Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez have been making headlines ever since the highly publicised Amber Heard's defamation trial began. Johnny-Camille dating rumours broke the internet, and social media users started sharing their photos on the internet. In some of the pictures, Camille can be seen hugging Johnny.

Take a look:

1. Friendly behaviour

Friendly behaviour
1/6

From the photos and videos, it seems that Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez share a friendly bond. So many times, the lawyer was seen holding Johnny's hand, putting her hand on the actor's shoulder. (Image credit:camillevasquezofficial/Instagram)

2. Johnny Depp giving Camille Vasquez Hug a hug

Johnny Depp giving Camille Vasquez Hug a hug
2/6

Johnny Depp was seen hugging attorney Camille Vasquez in the courtroom after concluding closing arguments. (Image credit: team_rob_wilsom_forever_/Instagram)

3. Who is Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp's lawyer

Who is Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp's lawyer
3/6

38-year-old Camille Vasquez is one of the nine attorney's involved in the actor's case. (Image credit: love.johnny.camille/Instagram)

4. How dating rumours started

How dating rumours started
4/6

Johnny Depp and Camille dating rumours circulated after their close interactions in the courtroom and their photos and videos went viral on social media. (Image credit: camillevasquezarchive/Instagram)

5. Camille's reaction

Camille's reaction
5/6

Camille laughed when she was asked to comment on dating rumours with Johnny Depp. (Imagre credit: camillevasquezoffiicial/Instagram)

6. Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez gains massive attention

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez gains massive attention
6/6

Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has gained a massive fan following during Depp and Heard's case. For the unversed, in 2018, Depp filed a lawsuit against Heard for her opinion piece in the Washington Post about her becoming a victim of domestic violence. Although she never mentioned Depp, the actor`s lawyers claim it damaged his career and reputation

(Image credit: love.johnny.camille/Instagram)

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.