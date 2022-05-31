In pics: Johnny Depp, lawyer Camille Vasquez dating rumours set internet on fire

In one of the photos, Johnny Depp can be seen hugging his lawyer Camille Vasquez
The Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp and his lawyer Camille Vasquez have been making headlines ever since the highly publicised Amber Heard's defamation trial began. Johnny-Camille dating rumours broke the internet, and social media users started sharing their photos on the internet. In some of the pictures, Camille can be seen hugging Johnny.
Take a look:
1. Friendly behaviour
From the photos and videos, it seems that Johnny Depp and Camille Vasquez share a friendly bond. So many times, the lawyer was seen holding Johnny's hand, putting her hand on the actor's shoulder. (Image credit:camillevasquezofficial/Instagram)
2. Johnny Depp giving Camille Vasquez Hug a hug
Johnny Depp was seen hugging attorney Camille Vasquez in the courtroom after concluding closing arguments. (Image credit: team_rob_wilsom_forever_/Instagram)
3. Who is Camille Vasquez, Johnny Depp's lawyer
38-year-old Camille Vasquez is one of the nine attorney's involved in the actor's case. (Image credit: love.johnny.camille/Instagram)
4. How dating rumours started
Johnny Depp and Camille dating rumours circulated after their close interactions in the courtroom and their photos and videos went viral on social media. (Image credit: camillevasquezarchive/Instagram)
5. Camille's reaction
Camille laughed when she was asked to comment on dating rumours with Johnny Depp. (Imagre credit: camillevasquezoffiicial/Instagram)
6. Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez gains massive attention
Johnny Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez has gained a massive fan following during Depp and Heard's case. For the unversed, in 2018, Depp filed a lawsuit against Heard for her opinion piece in the Washington Post about her becoming a victim of domestic violence. Although she never mentioned Depp, the actor`s lawyers claim it damaged his career and reputation
(Image credit: love.johnny.camille/Instagram)