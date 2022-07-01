In pics: Alexandra Daddario ties the knot with producer Andrew Form in New Orleans

Alexandra Daddario and producer Andrew Form can be seen kissing each other in their wedding photos.
Hollywood actress Alexandra Daddario and producer Andrew Form, who got engaged last year, tied the knot on June 30 in New Orleans. The actress opted for a pleated silk wool gown for her wedding. She was looking mesmerising on her wedding day. In some of the photos, Alexandra can be seen kidding Andrew. The photos from their wedding are going viral on social media.
(Image credit:popfaction-heatherlynn22quinsen-lotstar/Instagram)
Take a look:
1. Alexandra Daddario-Andrew Form
Alexandra Daddario-Andrew Form were looking royal in their wedding outfits. Alexandra was holding a beautiful white umbrella while kissing Andrew Form.
2. Alexandra Daddario-Andrew Form love story
According to the Vogue, Alexandra Daddario and producer Andrew Form met at a layover. The producer was on the way to Europe via a connecting flight in New York City because of the pandemic. The actress told, "I was waiting for my co-op to approve me so I was sleeping on an acquaintance’s couch and would take frequent walks." Alexandra remembers.
3. Alexandra Daddario-Andrew Form first conversation
“He was also on a walk, and we passed each other downtown. He turned back and said ‘hi’ just as I was turning around to glance back at him. I laughed and said ‘hi,’ and then we both laughed about how we were the only two people on what is normally an incredibly busy street, and he asked if he could take me to dinner,” said Alexandra.
4. Alexandra Daddario-Andrew Form dinner date
However, Andrew had to catch a morning flight as he was going to Europe for some work but he asked Alexandra if she wants to go for dinner, he will be back in town in a couple of days. “I said ‘okay’ against my better judgment. Nowadays, you’re supposed to meet people on dating apps!” said Alexandra.
5. Alexandra Daddario-Andrew Form first date
Andrew was staying at a hotel when he came back to New York after some time. “It was peak COVID and because he was a guest—one of three in the whole hotel—we had our first date by the fire in their downstairs living room,” revealed Alexandra.
6. Alexandra Daddario-Andrew Form engagement
According to Vogue, Alexandra and Andrew engaged in April 2021. The actress informed, “We got engaged then, but we had both agreed to marry each other one night in April 2021 after too much wine.”
“I was visiting Andrew while he was working on Jack Ryan, and they were shooting in Athens. He took me to the Four Seasons there so we could be by the beach. He went outside, and I followed him, and he turned around and proposed, and then we walked and had a piña colada.”
7. Wedding plans
After the proposal, they started planning a wedding in June, in New Orleans. “We were originally going to get married in Italy because I wanted to drink Italian wine for three days straight, but when I got a job in New Orleans I thought of Allie and Jake, and we switched it to New Orleans. It’s a city full of music and life,” said Alexandra