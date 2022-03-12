Hina Khan looks summer ready in printed orange dress, photos go VIRAL

Take a peek at Hina Khan's gorgeous photographs for some summer wardrobe ideas.
Hina Khan is well known for her roles as Akshara and Komolika in Star Plus's 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay.' In 2017, she competed in the reality shows 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 8' and 'Bigg Boss 11', placing second in both.
The actress, who has won awards for her outstanding television performances, is now generating a stir online with her dress choices. F from achieving significant fitness goals to generating a buzz on Instagram with her images, she's done it all.
1. Hina Khan's summer oufit
Hina's lace dress is a vibrant orange colour.It has a fitted bodice and sheer sleeves with raised shoulder and gathered cuffs and a high-neck design.
2. Hina Khan's accessories
With patterned hoop earrings and striking rings, the diva glammed up the midi-length dress.
3. Hina Khan's makeup
The glam options were subtle smokey eye shadow, lash mascara, glossy nude lip tint, precise contouring, dazzling highlighter, and beautiful skin.
4. Hina Khan's hairstyle
She had her hair styled in open side-parted locks with well-defined curls.
5. Hina Khan's post
Hina Khan's post received a lot of love from her fans who commented saying she looks like a 'diva'. Hina on the other hand captioned the photos as 'Hello summer.'