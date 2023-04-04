Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers

On the occasion of Robert Downey Jr. aka Iron Man's birthday, take a look at the actor's 5 must-watch movies apart from Avengers
Robert Downey Jr. who is known as Iron Man has impressed fans with many of his stellar performances. The Hollywood star is celebrating his 58th birthday today. The actor's first lead role was with Molly Ringwald in The Pick-up Artist in 1987 and after this even though the actor gave some of the best performances and got a nomination for Oscars for one of them, he is currently popular among the young generation for his role as Iron Man (Tony Stark) in Marvel movies. Today, as he turns 58, here's a look at the 5 must-watch movies of the actor apart from Avengers-
1. Wonder Boys
Helmed by Curtis Hanson, the story of the movie revolves around a college professor who tries to overcome his writer's block to complete his novel while dealing with several problems like his divorce, affair with the chancellor's wife, a problematic student, and his publisher. The film got Crtics' Choice Movie Award for Best Adapted Screenplay in 2001.
2. Sherlock Holmes
Marvel Cinematic Universe is not the only big franchise that Robert Downey Jr has been a part of, the actor also impressed fans with Guy Ritchie's Sherlock Holmes stories which were an action version created by Arthur Conan Doyle. The actor aced the role of Holmes and his chemistry with Dr.John Watsaon (Jude Law) made the film quite interesting and their comic timing was icing on the cake.
3. Chaplin
The movie was released in 1992 and Robert Downey Jr. also bagged a nomination for Academy Awards for Best Actor in a Leading Role for this movie. Helmed by Richard Attenborough, the silent film is all about an aged Charlie Chaplin who narrates his life from his rise to wealth and fame from poverty to his personal turbulent life to his autobiography editor.
4. Zodiac
Helmed by David Fincher, the American mystery thriller is based on the non-fiction books by Robert Graysmith. In the film Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo, and Robert Downey Jr. in lead roles. The story revolves around the manhunt for a serial murderer (Zodiac Killer) who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the early 1970s by taunting police with letters, and bloodstained clothing. The movie was a box-office hit and Robert Downey Jr.'s performance was widely appreciated.
5. Kiss Kiss Bang Bang
If you are a fan of dark humor, Robert Downey Jr.'s Kiss Kiss Bang Bang is the movie for you. Helmed by Shane Black, the movie revolves around a thief pretending to be an actor who gets involved in a murder investigation in Hollywood. With great dialogue and an interesting plot, the movie keeps you entertained throughout.