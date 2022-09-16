Search icon
Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: Photos of singer with Priyanka Chopra that proves him 'an ideal husband'

As Nick Jonas turns 30 on Friday, here are some photos of the two that prove he and Priyanka Chopra are head over heels in love.

  Sep 15, 2022, 11:53 PM IST

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, both global celebrities in their own right, have time and again set the internet on fire with their loved-up photos. The duo, who have now become proud parents to Malti Marie Chopra Jonas has been giving major couple goals -- attending concerts, celebrating festivals including Holi, Diwali, Karva Chauth, Thanksgiving, and Christmas together. So, as Nick Jonas turns 30 on Friday, here are some photos of the two that prove he and Priyanka Chopra are head over heels in love. 

Here's the first instance where you can feel their love by just taking a glance at their loveable moment. 

Here's another moment from their life that showcases the sizzling, crackling chemistry they share. 

The two, Nick and Priyanka, never leave an opportunity to express how much they love each other. While one of the above photos is a picture of the couple sharing an intimate moment at their home, the other is from Cannes 2019 where the duo can be seen sharing a sweet moment. Without saying anything, they emote love, and that makes them lovely.

This is what makes Nick so adorably perfect. Look how he is welcoming customs from his wife's origins. Nick has been someone who has always embraced Indian festivals and traditions. Last year, when Priyanka fasted for husband Nick, the latter dressed up in Indian wear and the two treated their fans with an adorable picture. Even during Diwali, the two posed together for a loving click on the terrace of their lavish house in LA.

Find someone who looks at you like Nick glances at Priyanka. From expressing love for each other with simple yet meaningful captions to Priyanka rooting for Nick at his concerts, the two sure are madly in love with each other. "My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas," Priyanka captioned one of the above photos.

Nick and Priyanka were known as a loveable duo. Now, after welcoming little Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, they are also known as dotting parents. 

