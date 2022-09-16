Happy Birthday Nick Jonas: Photos of singer with Priyanka Chopra that proves him 'an ideal husband'

4/6

This is what makes Nick so adorably perfect. Look how he is welcoming customs from his wife's origins. Nick has been someone who has always embraced Indian festivals and traditions. Last year, when Priyanka fasted for husband Nick, the latter dressed up in Indian wear and the two treated their fans with an adorable picture. Even during Diwali, the two posed together for a loving click on the terrace of their lavish house in LA.