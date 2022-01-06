Happy Birthday AR Rahman: 5 Hollywood films with music composed by the Mozart of Madras

Music director AR Rahman celebrates his 55th birthday today. Here's a look at five Hollywood films for which he has composed music.
Nicknamed as The Mozart of Madras, AR Rahman celebrates his 55th birthday today. The musical maestro has delivered some of the most memorable and finest soundtracks in the history of Indian cinema such as 'Roja', 'Bombay', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Dil Se...', 'Rockstar', 'Taal', 'Tamasha', and 'Guru' to name a few.
Today, we look at five Hollywood films whose music has been composed by Rahman. (All images: File photo)
1. Slumdog Millionaire
Adapted from Vikas Swarup's novel 'Q & A', the 2008 British drama film 'Slumdog Millionaire' is based on the life of 18-year old Jamal Malik from the Mumbai slums who participates in the reality television show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. A. R. Rahman won two Oscars for the brilliant soundtrack - Best Original Score and Best Original Song for 'Jai Ho'. The Danny Boyle directorial starred Dev Patel, Anil Kapoor, Freida Pinto and late actor Irrfan Khan.
2. Couples Retreat
'Couples Retreat' is a 2009 American romantic comedy film starring Vince Vaughn, Jon Favreau, Kristin Davis and Kristen Bell in leading roles. Rahman composed fifteen original tracks for the film centered around four couples who go on a vacation to a resort in a tropical island where therapy sessions are mandatory. The album received positive reviews from critics.
3. 127 Hours
In 2010, Rahman collaborated again with Danny Boyle for the biographical survival drama film based on Aron Ralston's life incident when the famous mountaineer was trapped by a boulder in an isolated canyon in Utah, United States. James Franco portrayed the character of Ralston in '127 Hours'. The soundtrack was nominated at the Academy Awards for Best Original Score and Best Original Song for the theme song 'If I Rise'.
4. Million Dollar Arm
The 2014 biographical sports drama film is based on Rinku Singh and Dinesh Patel, two baseball pitchers discovered by sports agent J. B. Bernstein in India. Jon Hamm portrayed the sports agent whereas the 'Life of Pi' actor Suraj Sharma portrayed Rinku and 'Slumdog Millionaire' actor Madhur Mittal portrayed Dinesh. Rahman was appreciated for fusion of Indian and Western styles in the 'Million Dollar Arm' soundtrack.
5. The Hundred-Foot Journey
Based on a novel of the same name, 'The Hundred-Foot Journey' revolved around the culinary war between two restaurants in a French village - an acclaimed Michelin-starred restaurant and a new restaurant opened by an Indian family. Helen Mirren, late actor Om Puri, and Manish Dayal starred in the 2014 American comedy-drama film. A. R. Rahman was highly praised for the film's lively, infectious and uplifting soundtrack.