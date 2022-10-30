Halloween 2022: Cabinet of Curiosities, Nope, The Midnight Club, Get Out, must-watch horror movies and series

Here is the perfect binge list for horror films and series to enjoy on Halloween 2022 on Monday, October 31.

Celebrated across America, Europe, and East Asia, Halloween is observed on October 31 annually. Horror-themed parties are organised in Indian cities too to celebrate the ancient Celtic festival. If you don't have any Halloween party to go to, watch these movies and series to enjoy the spooky festival in the comfort of your home. (All images: Twitter)