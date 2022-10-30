Halloween 2022: Cabinet of Curiosities, Nope, The Midnight Club, Get Out, must-watch horror movies and series

Here is the perfect binge list for horror films and series to enjoy on Halloween 2022 on Monday, October 31.
Celebrated across America, Europe, and East Asia, Halloween is observed on October 31 annually. Horror-themed parties are organised in Indian cities too to celebrate the ancient Celtic festival. If you don't have any Halloween party to go to, watch these movies and series to enjoy the spooky festival in the comfort of your home. (All images: Twitter)
1. Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet Of Curiosities
Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities is a horror-anthology series created by the Oscar-winning director for Netflix whose eight episodes premiered from October 25th to 28th, just three days before Halloween.
2. Nope
Directed by Jordan Peele, the 2022 critically acclaimed neo-Western science fiction horror film Nope features two siblings attempting to uncover the mysteries behind an unidentifiable flying object.
3. The Midnight Club
Released on October 7 on Netflix, The Midnight Club is a horror mystery-thriller series created by Mike Flanagan who has created the horror series The Haunting for the same streaming platform.
4. Get Out
Another Jordan Peele addition to the list is the 2017 psychological horror film Get Out, which actually deals with racism. It won the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars.
5. Train To Busan
The 2016 South Korean horror-action film Train To Busan, directed by Yeon Sang-ho, is listed by many critics and cinema connoisseurs as one of their favourite films in the horror genre.
6. Psycho
The Halloween recommendation list cannot be completed without the cult classic Psycho, the 1960 psychological horror film directed by the legendary filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.