Golden Globes 2022: Complete list of winners

The annual Golden Globe awards for film and television were announced on Sunday at a private ceremony in Beverly Hills. Longtime broadcaster NBC opted not to televise this year's show after complaints about a lack of diversity and questionable ethics policies by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that chooses the winners. The HFPA said it has taken steps to address concerns. (With inputs from Reuters)

Following is a list of winners in key categories: