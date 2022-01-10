Golden Globes 2022: Complete list of winners

Longtime broadcaster NBC opted not to televise this year's show after complaints about a lack of diversity and questionable ethics policies.
The annual Golden Globe awards for film and television were announced on Sunday at a private ceremony in Beverly Hills. Longtime broadcaster NBC opted not to televise this year's show after complaints about a lack of diversity and questionable ethics policies by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the group that chooses the winners. The HFPA said it has taken steps to address concerns. (With inputs from Reuters)
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
1. The Power of the Dog
The power of the Dog won Global Globe in the category of Best Drama. (Image credit: powerofthedogfilm/Instagram)
2. West Side Story
'West Side Story' won the Gloden Globe for 'Best Picture-Musical/Comedy' after beating 'Cyrano', 'Don't Look Up', 'Licorice Pizza' and Tick,Tick.. Boom!'
(Image credit: westsidestorymovie/Instagram)
3. Will Smith, 'King Richard'
Will Smith his first Gloden Globe for his role of 'Richard Williams' in the 2021 Movie 'King Richard'. (Image credit: KingRichardfilm/Instagram)
4. Nicole Kidman, 'Being the Ricardos'
American actor Nicole Kidman won a Golden Globe for her powerful portrayal of Lucille Ball in 'Being the Ricardos'. (Image credit: etro/Instagram)
5. Andrew Garfield, 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'
British-American actor Andrew Garfield won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda's film adaptation of 'Tick, Tick...Boom!' (Image credit: ticktickboom/Instagram)
6. Rachel Zegler, 'West Side Story'
Rachel Zegler won a Golden Globe for 'West Side Stori' in the 'Best Actress, Comedy or Musical' category. (Image credit: Rachel Zegler/Instagram)
7. Jane Campion, 'The Power of the Dog'
Jane Campion won Golden Globe for 'The Power of the Dog' in the 'Best Director category'. (Image credit: amoiralcine/Instagram)
8. 'Encanto'
'Encanto' won a Gloden Globe for 'Best Animated Film'. (Image credit: Encantomovie/Instagram)
9. 'Drive My Car'
'Drive my Car' won a Golden Globe in the 'Best Non-English Language Film' category. (Image credit: worthingfilmclub/Instagram)
10. 'Succession'
'Succession' won Gloden Globe for 'Best TV Drama series'. (Image credit: frecuenciageekoficial/Instagram)
11. 'Hacks'
'Hacks' won Golden Globe in 'Best TV Comedy/Musical Series' category. (Image credit: masspeliculass/Instagram)
12. Jeremy Strong, 'Succession'
Jeremy Strong won the best actor award for 'Succession'. (Image credit: frreview/Instagram)
13. Mj Rodriguez, 'Pose'
MJ Rodriguez won Golden Globe for 'Pose' in the 'Best actress' category'.
(Image credit: yensidcosplays/Instagram)
14. Jason Sudeikis, 'Ted Lasso'
Jason Sudeikis won Gloden Globe for 'Ted Lasso' in 'Best Actor, TV Comedy/Musical' category. (Image credit: amoiralcine/Instagram)
15. Jean Smart, 'Hacks'
Jean Smart won the Golden Globe for 'Hacks' in the 'Best Actress, TV Comedy/Musical' category. (Image credit: redcapes.it/Instagram)
16. The Underground Railroad
'The Undergroud Railroad' won Golden Globe for 'Best TV Movies or Limiter Series' category.' (Image credit: noti.geek14/Instagram)